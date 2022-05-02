Bednar Earns California League Pitcher of the Week Honors

San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants starting pitcher Will Bednar was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week after his dominant performance against Modesto on April 27. Bednar becomes the first San Jose Giant to earn California League honors in 2022.

Bednar, a right-hander drafted in the 1st Round by the San Francisco Giants in 2021 out of Mississippi State University, has gotten off to a great start for San Jose. Bednar currently ranks second in the California League in ERA (1.62), first in WHIP (0.60) and first in opponents' batting average (.094). He flashed this strong repertoire against Modesto (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO), as his five no-hit innings would eventually lead the Giants to victory by the score of 5-3. The San Jose Giants pitching staff currently leads the entire California League in Team ERA (3.52).

The San Jose Giants embark on a six-game road trip to Stockton this week before returning home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for six games starting on May 10. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

