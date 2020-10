Grizzlies Sign Tanner Jago for Upcoming Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Tanner Jago for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Jago played with the Idaho Steelheads last season, scoring 1 goal and 7 assists in 49 games. He also played 1 game with the AHL's Texas Stars in the 2019-20 season, his first as a pro. Jago had a successful 4 year college career at Bentley University from 2016-2019, where he had 19 goals and 67 assists. Tanner was a team captain at Bentley in his senior season and assistant captain as a junior.

