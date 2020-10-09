ECHL & IceMen to Begin 2020-21 Season on December 11

October 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, announced today that the 2020-21 Season will commence on December 11, 2020 under a split-season format.

Under the split-season guidelines, Jacksonville along with South Division rivals the Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears, South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits will begin a 72-game season on December 11. They will be joined by eight additional ECHL teams on December 11, the Allen Americans, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oliers, Utah Grizzlies, Wheeling Nailers and Wichita Thunder.

The remaining ECHL teams will begin their season on January 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval. The Atlanta Gladiators have elected for a Voluntary Suspension for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, returning to play in the 2021-22 Season. All Atlanta Gladiators Players are immediately Free Agents for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

"The Jacksonville Icemen look forward to reuniting the Icemen Family on December 11," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "We are working with the City of Jacksonville, ASM (the Arena manager), our players and fans to play in a safe environment. There will be a reduced capacity and enhanced health features throughout the venue. These will be communicated clearly to everyone shortly. We know that with everyone's observance of the safety protocols, we will be able to produce another exciting full season of Icemen hockey!"

A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 - January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future. The schedule from January 15, 2021 - June 6, 2021 will be released in December. Under this split-season scenario, league standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

"The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 Season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our players, fans, and employees," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities." The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021.

The 2020-21 Icemen season is just weeks away! With the planned reduction of capacity of the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, the best way to ensure your seats for Icemen games is by securing a ticket package. Full and partial season ticket memberships are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825 or visit us online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

The Icemen have been busy in this offseason building their roster for the upcoming season. Currently the team has agreed to terms with forwards Wacey Rabbit, Cameron Critchlow, Nathan Perkovich, Abbot Girduckis, Adam Dauda, Ian McKinnon and All-Star Brendan Warren. Defensively the team is bringing back Jacob Cederholm and Dalton Thrower, while adding newcomers Kevin McKernan and Jarod Hilderman. The team will be announcing additional player signings in the coming weeks.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.