Grizzlies RHP Jack Mahoney Awarded California League Pitcher of the Week for June 17-23

June 24, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies RHP Jack Mahoney was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for June 17-23. Mahoney's unbelievable start on Friday, June 21 helped the Grizzlies earn a series victory against the Ports.

Mahoney (4-4, win) was almost unhittable in his 12th start of the season, giving Fresno their seventh shutout victory of the year. Mahoney went the distance with catcher Ben McCabe, firing a nine-inning complete game shutout, the first in Minor League Baseball this season. The only other Minor League pitcher to toss a nine-inning complete game in 2024 was fellow Rockies' and former Grizzlies lefty Sean Sullivan with High-A Spokane. Mahoney faced two over the minimum, retiring the first 16 batters in the contest. He allowed a one-out single to Carlos Franco in the sixth and a two-out double to Nelson Beltran in the eighth. Mahoney did not issue a walk and fanned four batters. He struck out half of those batters in the first inning and finished the complete game shutout with another punchout, this time of Dereck Salom. Mahoney ended his unbelievable feat with 95 pitches (69 strikes), yielding 18 groundouts.

He received a lot of defensive support as Caleb Hobson made an unreal catch in center to end the fourth and his infielders recorded multiple tough outs. Mahoney has not allowed a run in 15 straight innings, spanning two starts.

The Rockies #19 prospect became the 19th pitcher in Grizzlies history to notch a complete game shutout (Mahoney wears #19 on his jersey as well) and the first since the club entered Single-A in 2021. Mahoney joins Chris Heston (two complete game shutouts), Chris Begg, Jason Berken, Darin Blood, Madison Bumgarner, Austin Fleet, Ryan Jensen, Sun-Woo Kim, Andrew Kown, Shane Loux, Noah Lowery, Ramon Ortiz, Brad Peacock, Brady Rodgers, Cy Sneed, Steve Soderstrom, Cesar Valdez and Barry Zito as Grizzlies' pitchers to accomplish the feat (done 20 times overall).

The most recent complete game shutout in Fresno history was thrown by Cy Sneed (Houston Astros), who did it on June 21, 2018 versus Albuquerque (Rockies affiliate) at Chukchansi Park, exactly six years ago to the date (also an 8-0 final). There have been 58 total complete games in Grizzlies history, with the last three involving a Rockies affiliate. This was the first complete game comprising of the Grizzlies and Rockies since joining ties in 2021.

The University of South Carolina product enjoyed his second California League award this season, giving the 2024 Grizzlies their second consecutive and fourth weekly honor (Welinton Herrera, Isaiah Coupet and Mahoney, twice).

Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

