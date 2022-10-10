Grizzlies OF Benny Montgomery Selected as California League Player of the Month for September

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies outfielder Benny Montgomery was named by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Month for September. Thanks to Montgomery's outstanding final month of the season, the Grizzlies won the Northern Division 2nd Half and clinched the California League regular season best record.

Montgomery batted .425/.477/.725, while leading the league in hits (17) and doubles (seven).

He was second in total bases (29), slugging percentage (.725) and OPS (1.202). Montgomery finished the month third in batting average (.425) and RBI (11) as well. He hit safely in all nine games during September, including six multi-hit contests, and ended his regular season on a 14- game hitting streak. On September 11th at San Jose, Montgomery roped a trio of doubles over the first three innings of the affair. He knotted the Grizzlies franchise record for most doubles in a single game (3), most recently done by Yadiel Hernandez on July 12, 2019.

The Rockies #6 overall prospect became the 10th 2022 Grizzlies player to be awarded a weekly or monthly honor (14 overall). He joined Hunter Goodman and McCade Brown for monthly honors. The duo swept the monthly awards for June. Adael Amador, Goodman (2), Mason Green, Victor Juarez (2), Yanquiel Fernandez (2), Brayan Castillo, Juan Brito and Jordy Vargas were all recipients of weekly honors during the 2022 season.

The Grizzlies start the 2023 regular season at the San Jose Giants on April 7th while their home opener lands on April 11th versus the Stockton Ports. Game times will be announced at a later date. Fans can place a $100 deposit for 2023 Season Tickets by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com/ Tickets or by calling 559-320-8497, visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or emailing members@fresnogrizzlies.com.

