Grizzlies' Lead Slips Away in 10-5 Loss

SAUGET, Ill. - The Southern Illinois Miners erased a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning to come back and win 10-5 over the Gateway Grizzlies at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

The Miners (33-30) got things started with an RBI single from Nolan Earley that made it 1-0 in the top of the fourth.

Jay Prather put the Grizzlies (28-35) on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at one.

Trent Johnson continued his trend of reliable pitching without being staked to a win going five innings allowing one run.

The Grizzlies scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a bases loaded walk to Alonzo Jones and an error from Ian Walters that scored Justin Jones to make it 3-1 Grizzlies.

Geoff Bramblett was in line for the win for the Grizzlies after allowing one run over six innings.

Southern Illinois would strike back with four runs in the top of the seventh highlighted by a two-RBI double from Ariel Sandoval that gave the Miners a 5-3 lead.

The Miners added four more runs of insurance in the top of the eighth as Sandoval added two more RBI's with a single to make it 9-3.

Jarrod Watkins smashed a solo homer in the top of the ninth giving the Miners a 10-3 lead.

Andres Regnault had an RBI single for the Grizzlies in the bottom of the ninth to cut the lead to 10-4. A passed ball allowed Jay Prather to score making it 10-5. Gateway would bring the potential game-tying run to the plate, but Stevie Ledesma was able to retire Connor Owings with the bases loaded to end the game.

The Grizzlies will look to get back to their winning ways on the road against the Florence Y'alls this weekend. First pitch Friday night will take place 7:03 EDT in Florence, Kentucky.

