Grizz Fall 5-1 to End a Fun Season

May 29, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-1 in game 5 of the Western Conference Finals as they win the series 4 games to 1. The Grizzlies run to the 2022 Kelly Cup comes to an end, while the Walleye advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they will face the Florida Everblades.

Brandon Hawkins got the Walleye on the board 16:13 in on a centering pass from Josh Dickinson. Utah's Mason Mannek tied the game with 19 seconds left in the first period. The score was tied after 1 period with both teams taking 9 shots.

TJ Hensick gave the Walleye the lead after scoring from the right circle 15:25 into the second period. Toledo led 2-1 after 2 periods. Brett Boeing scored on an unassisted breakaway 6:43 into the third to make it a 3-1 game. Marcus Vela extended the Toledo lead 13:55 in. Hawkins added an empty net goal with 4 seconds left.

Toledo went 0 for 1 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 5. Toledo's Billy Christopoulos saved 32 of 33 to earn his 12th win of the playoffs. Utah's Trent Miner saved 29 of 33.

It was a successful season for the Grizzlies, who won their first ever regular season division championship. Utah won 42 regular season games, which is the most since the 2001-02 season. The Grizzlies defeated Tulsa 4 games to 3 in the first-round playoff series. Utah won 4 games to 2 vs Rapid City in the Mountain Division Finals.

3 stars

Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

Brett Boeing (Toledo) - 1 goal.

Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) - 32 of 33 saves.

See also:Bear Witness2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.