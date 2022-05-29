Everblades to Meet Walleye in 2022 Kelly Cup Finals

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced the schedule for the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals against the Toledo Walleye. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will be held on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. If necessary, games six and seven would be played back at Huntington Center.

The dates for the 2022 Kelly Cup Finals presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida are listed below with all home dates at Hertz Arena in bold:

Friday, June 3 at 7:35 pm at Huntington Center

Saturday, June 4 at 7:35 pm at Huntington Center

Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena

Friday, June 10 at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena

Saturday, June 11 at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena (If necessary)

Tuesday, June 14 at 7:35 pm at Huntington Center (If necessary)

Thursday, June 16 at 7:35 pm at Huntington Center (If necessary)

Tickets for Game 3 & Game 4 will go on sale Tuesday, May 31 at 10am. Tickets may be purchased at the Hertz Arena Fifth Third Box Office or, via Ticketmaster, or by calling/texting the Everblades office at 239-948-7825.

