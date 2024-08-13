Gritty Veteran Defender Klaidi Cela Joins Kickers

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce the signing of veteran Canadian defender Klaidi Cela, pending league and federation approval.

Cela joins the Kickers after most recently playing with K.F. Liria Prizren in Prizren, Kosovo. He joined the club on transfer deadline day in February 2024 and played 12 matches.

A field general on the backline, Cela excels at organizing the defensive shape and playing with the ball at his feet. He matches his soccer IQ with physicality on the ground and in the air to win duels and get stuck into tackles.

Prior to playing in Kosovo, the Mississauga, Ontario native spent the majority of his playing career in Canada. Cela grew up in the Toronto FC Academy and developed with the MLS side from 2012-16, earning an academy contract with Toronto FC II in 2015 to play in the USL Championship. He earned a call-up to the Canada U18 in October 2015 and played in two friendlies against the United States U18s.

Cela was a part of Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League in 2019-20 when the Hamilton-based club won back-to-back CPL Championships.

In 2023, Cela joined Valour FC in the CPL where he played 23 matches. With Valour, Cela showcased his verticality with two goals, both towering headers off of set pieces.

Klaidi Cela said:

"I definitely felt very valued and appreciated after our conversations. Darren communicated his vision for the team and how I would fit into that vision. The personal connection and clarity he provided me during our call significantly played a role in my decision, and I couldn't have been more excited to become part of this project.

"I've been very impressed by the fan base of the club alongside the level of professionalism shown day in day out. Almost every game is a packed house and I am looking forward to experiencing it first-hand. I am extremely excited to be a part of this historic club and show how much it means to me every day."

Darren Sawatzky, Richmond Kickers' Head Coach and Chief Sporting Officer said:

"Klaidi is a no-nonsense defender with great experience winning championships and leading with his actions and approach to the game. We have some great players in our club that Klaidi will complement as we work to get on track in this final stretch of the season. He is a competitor with leadership qualities and we are happy to add another important player to our club."

