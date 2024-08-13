Lexington Sporting Club to Join USL Championship for 2025 Season

August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1) News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. & TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced today that Lexington Sporting Club has exercised its option to join the USL Championship for the 2025 season.

The USL Championship is the top level of the United Soccer League's men's soccer pathway and is sanctioned as the only Division II league by the U.S. Soccer Federation. Lexington SC is currently playing its second season in USL League One, a Division III-sanctioned league, at the 5,000-person capacity Toyota Stadium owned and operated by Georgetown College.

The completion of Lexington SC's new 7,500-seat soccer-specific stadium in Lexington has enabled the club to join the USL Championship. The state-of-the-art facility also includes seven training and youth club fields with an $80-million investment from club ownership into the community.

"Elevating to the USL Championship is the culmination of our efforts to build a premier soccer club in Lexington," said Lexington SC Owner Bill Shively. "This move is a natural next step in our journey, reflecting our commitment to developing talent and growing the sport at the highest level."

The USL Championship is expected to have 26 teams competing in the 2025 season with the addition of Lexington SC and expansion side Brooklyn FC. The geographical proximity with Louisville City FC - only 80 miles away - will bring a new rivalry to the league with other regional rivals including Indy Eleven and Memphis 901 FC.

"Lexington SC has all the building blocks in place with the youth club, Academy pathway, and soccer-specific stadium and training complex to compete at the highest level," said USL Championship President Jeremy Alumbaugh. "The investment from club ownership into the stadium and facilities represents a long-term commitment to the Lexington community. We are excited to welcome Lexington SC to the league next season and look forward to new regional rivalries to engage fans and supporters."

"Joining the USL Championship represents a new era for Lexington Sporting Club," said Lexington SC co-owner Stephen Dawahare. "This move isn't just a promotion; it's a clear signal of our commitment to elevating soccer in this region and providing a platform for our players to shine."

The inaugural game at Lexington SC's new stadium will be the club's USL Super League home opener on Sept. 8 against Tampa Bay Sun FC, while the men will play the final three home matches of the USL League One season at the new venue starting on Sept. 14 against One Knoxville SC.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.