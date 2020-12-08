Griffins to Hold Drive-Thru "Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Drive" on December 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Although the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2020-21 season is delayed, the season of giving will be in full force on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when they team up with J&H Family Stores and three local charities to host a drive-thru Teddy Bear Toss & Holiday Drive from 5-7 p.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park (30 Coldbrook St. NE).

Fans are invited to show their support and generous spirit by donating any of the following:

- New stuffed animals for the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, giving comfort to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan. Continuing the Griffins' Teddy Bear Toss tradition that dates to 2000, fans will toss the stuffed animals from their vehicle within a designated donation drive-thru area near the entrance to the West Rink of Griff's IceHouse. (Those unable to make it to this event can instead drop off their stuffed animals at any

J&H Family Stores location on either Monday, Dec. 14 or Tuesday, Dec. 15.);

- Canned food items from this list for Feeding America West Michigan, providing meals to families facing hunger within our community. Fans will place the items in their trunk ahead of time, and Griffins staff will remove them from the vehicle in the drive-thru area;

- Spare change and cash donations to help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas for those who need it most this season. Fans will wear a mask, roll down their vehicle's window and place their donation within red kettles held by Griffins forward Dominik Shine, head coach Ben Simon and assistant coach Matt Macdonald in the drive-thru area. (Those unable to attend can make a donation on the Griffins Virtual Red Kettle webpage.)

Griff will also be on hand, waving to fans as they toss their bears and make their donations.

Following COVID-19 safety protocols, all fans must remain in their vehicle and wear a mask if interacting with anyone within six feet. Anyone who is sick or experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and consider making an online donation to any of the three charities via the links above.

"We're thrilled to be able to carry on the tradition of our hugely popular Teddy Bear Toss, which has seen our fans donate more than 60,000 stuffed animals over the last 20 years," said Bob Kaser, the Griffins' vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "And with so many people in West Michigan facing hardships this year, it's also important for us to come together and continue helping organizations like The Salvation Army and Feeding America that do so much good in our community."

Fans with questions are invited to email the Griffins at [email protected]

