Griffins 2024-25 Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 13, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Single-game tickets for each of the Grand Rapids Griffins' 36 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena are on sale now to the general public at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Under second-year head coach Dan Watson, the Griffins will begin the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena, beginning Oct. 1 (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday);

By phone at (616) 774-4585 or (800) 2-HOCKEY.

Advance ticket prices start at $19 for Upper Level Crease, $21 for Upper Level Faceoff, $24 for Upper Level Center Ice, $25 for Upper Level Preferred, $26 for Upper Level Prime and $29 for Upper Level Edge; and $27 for Lower Level Faceoff, $31 for Lower Level Center Ice, $37 for Lower Level Preferred and $54 for Lower Level Glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on game day.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before puck drop. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

