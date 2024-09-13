Michkov and Rizzo Rise up in Rookie Series Opener

Allentown, PA - Matvei Michkov's first game in North America was pretty unforgettable. The 19-year-old Russian phenom scored his first goal on United States ice and almost converted on other key chances. Massimo Rizzo's first game wearing the Orange and Black was pretty cool as well. The former University of Denver standout assisted on Michkov's goal and then later scored a dramatic tying tally with just 14.4 seconds left in the third period as part of a wild and exciting night filled with terrific scoring chances and breathtaking hockey.

Ultimately, the New York Rangers scored a 4-3 shootout win on Brennan Othmann's conversion in the second round to take Game 1 of the NHL Rookie Series presented by Zoom Drain. But the end result hardly told the full story of the contest at PPL Center which was packed with all kinds of drama and a variety of storylines.

Michkov was the biggest story of course. With his Mom and brother arriving in Allentown for the debut performance it was clearly a night he wanted to make special. In the second period, he gave the Flyers their lone lead of the night when he scored from the right-wing side of the cage just finding enough space to tuck the puck past the outstretched left pad of Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand. His 5-on-3 tally marked a historic first in an upcoming career that many feel is likely to be filled with rapid-fire high-five lines such as the one he displayed for the Lehigh Valley crowd.

Michkov had some other chances to be a difference-maker but just missed. He found himself wide open in front of the net midway through overtime but Garand stuffed him. And the fans rose to their feet with a joyous anticipation when it was his turn in the second round of the shootout but Garand's save again quieted the crowd.

Let's not forget the insanity at the end of regulation. The Rangers emerged with the puck with just 40 seconds left and seemed certain to seal the deal with an empty netter. Brennan Othmann opted not to shoot the puck from the rightwing boards as he spotted speedy Brett Berard open down the middle. But 18-year-old Flyers defenseman Spencer Gill somehow got to him and denied his empty-net shot just in front of the blue paint to keep the Flyers alive.

It was just a few seconds later for more exploding cheering on the other end of the ice when Rizzo buried a rebound chance from the low left slot through Garand off a blast by Oliver Bonk. Rizzo's tying goal with just 14.4 seconds left forced an intense overtime with nine combined shots on goal for each side. But Garand and Philadelphia goaltender Carson Bjarnasson continued their tremendous work to somehow come up with one denial after another.

In the end, J.R. Avon, Matvei Michkov, and Jett Luchanko were unable to break Garand in the shootout and Othmann's second-round conversion held up as the winner.

Adam Edstrom scored a pair of goals to lead the Rangers. He picked up the rebound of a big Othmann blast just 4:51 into the game for a power-play goal. The Flyers were outshot 7-0 in the first 10 minutes before they found their stride which included an 7-1 shots advantage the rest of the frame.

Alexis Gendron scored on the deflection of a Spencer Gill shot from the right board to even the count at 1-1 with 1:06 left in the first period. Gendron's father, Martin Gendron, is a scout for the Philadelphia Flyers and was one of several members of management and player development who were on hand at the first game of the year.

Philadelphia took its 2-1 lead at 8:58 into the second period on Michkov's 5-on-3 tuck.

But the player with the most NHL experience for either side struck again when Adam Edstrom scored his second goal of the game for the Rangers on the rebound of his own shot maneuvering up the middle. Edstrom played 11 games for the Rangers last year and is expected to contend for a spot on the team's Opening Night roster. His goal at 14:22 into the second period evened the score at 2-2.

A pretty goal for the Blueshirts at 7:36 into the third period put them back in front again when Kalle Vaisanen reached forward with one hand on the stick for a nighty top-shelf, backhand deflection of a centering pass in transition and on the rush from Adam Sykora.

But the Flyers were carrying the play for most of the third period and kept it coming. A power play with under five minutes left opened the window for Michkov and Luchanko to do their thing ut New York's penalty kill hung on. And they continued to hold off Philadelphia's barrage of attempts until Rizzo converted on the team's 17th shot of the period to tie the score in the closing seconds.

Philadelphia outshot the Rangers 41-31 in the fast-paced affair.

The Flyers were the winners in the first two games of the Rookie Series in 2022 but since then the Rangers have won three straight including two games in 2023 and now the 2024 shootout verdict tonight.

Philadelphia and New York rematch at PPL Center on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. before both teams return to their respective Rookie Camps in Voorhees, NJ and Tarrytown, NY.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 4:51 - NYR, A. Edstrom (B. Othmann, M. Robertson) (PP) (0-1)

1st 18:54 - PHI, A. Gendron (S. Gill, S. Sulku) (1-1)

2nd 8:58 - PHI, M. Michkov (M. Rizzo, J. Luchanko) (PP) (5x3) (2-1)

2nd 14:22 - NYR, A. Edstrom (C. McCarthy, D. Roobroeck) (2-2)

3rd 7:36 - NYR, K. Vaisanen (A. Sykora, B. McConnell-Barker) (2-3)

3rd 19:45 - PHI, M. Rizzo (O. Bonk, E. Andrae) (6x5) (3-3)

OT - No Goals

Shootout:

PHI - J. Avon X - M. Michkov X - J. Luchanko X

NYR - R. Korczak X - B. Othmann GOAL

Shots:

PHI 41 - NYR 32

Goaltenders:

PHI - C. Bjarnasson (28/31)

NYR - D. Garand (38/41)

