Greenwalt Tallies 2 Home Runs in PaddleHeads Win

September 4, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened their final road series of the regular season on Monday afternoon beginning a 3-game set with the Boise Hawks. After taking 5 of 6 from the Hawks during the month of August, the PaddleHeads would jump out the gates early in game 1 scoring in each of the game's first 3 innings. The Missoula attack would then go silent for 3 innings allowing Boise to keep the deficit at 3 runs. Behind a huge push in the top of the 8th however, Missoula would make sure the Hawks would have no chance to get back into the game late.

The PaddleHeads would bring 12 batters to the plate in the top of the 8th inning as part of a big rally that would see Missoula stretch their lead out to double digits. A pair of home runs in consecutive at-bats from Keaton Greenwalt, and Cameron Thompson would highlight the 7-run push. Boise would only manage to push a run across on the opposite side of things in the 5th inning allowing Missoula to cruise to a 12-1 win.

The home run ball would immediately get the PaddleHeads rolling in the 1st inning jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Dondrei Hubbard would be the first man to strike, hitting a 2-run home run into left center. Hubbard would finish 2-for-5 in the win. Greenwalt would get his afternoon going with the home run ball himself one inning later.

Greenwalt would hit his first of 2 home runs in the 2nd inning bringing Missoula's lead to 3. The New Mexico native would single home a run as well in the 3rd to extend the PaddleHeads advantage to 4-0. The 2nd year PaddleHead would tally 5 RBIs in the win finishing 3-for-5 with 2 home runs, and 2 runs scored. Missoula's attack would then go silent for the next 3 innings after the 3rd without tallying a single hit. This would not be an issue however thanks in part to Dawson Day.

Day would make his return to Boise Monday after pitching at the college level at Boise State during the 2020 season. The 2nd year professional would pitch well in his outing earning his 3rd win of the season over 5 innings. The Oregon native would allow just 1 run over those frames while striking out 7. In the innings that followed, the PaddleHeads bullpen would collectively keep things under control.

The combination of Mark Timmins, Ethan Swanson, John LaRossa, and Karl Blum would shut things down on the mound out of the bullpen. In 4 combined innings, this group would allow just 1 hit collectively, and no runs while striking out 4. LaRossa especially has begun to come into form in recent outings having not allowed a run over his last 6 outings.

The PaddleHeads (63-27) will look to keep it rolling having won their last 2 games of this road trip in the 2nd game of this 3 game set Tuesday night opposite the Hawks (45-46). Action from Memorial Stadium is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. Catch all the action from the Idaho Capitol city on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

