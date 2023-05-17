GreenJackets Shut out Pelicans for Schwellenbach's First Professional Win

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) made it two wins in two games against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), recording a 5-0 victory on Wednesday night. Augusta (17-17) recorded their third nine-inning shutout win on the year, while Myrtle Beach (16-18) could only muster up four hits in the losing effort.

Braves #7 overall prospect Spencer Schwellenbach (W, 1-1) made his seventh start of the season, and was able to induce two double-plays while also striking out four in his five innings of work. He only allowed two hits, one of which was an infield single. The GreenJackets put two men on base against Pelicans starter Michael Arias (L, 0-4) in the second and third inning, but were not able to break through until the fourth inning when Jair Casanova brought home Bryson Worrell with a fielder's choice.

Schwellenbach was replaced by Jorge Bautista (S, 1) after five scoreless innings of work. The GreenJackets also got excellent defense throughout the night, with E.J. Exposito, Justin Janas, and Francisco Floyd each making highlight-reel plays. After Exposito walked to lead off the sixth, Bryson Worrell tripled him home, recording his third hit of the night to make it 2-0. In the eighth, Exposito was hit by a pitch, and after advancing to third on an error, Dawson Dimon brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

In the ninth, already up 3-0 and with Justin Janas on base, Jeremy Celedonio added insurance, slugging his team-leading fifth home run of the year into the Pelicans bullpen to make it 5-0. Bautista retired the side in order, including notching his sixth strikeout of the game, en route to recording the 12-out save, his first of the season. The win moves Augusta over Myrtle Beach into third place in the division, with a chance to improve to over .500 tomorrow night.

