Columbia Cruises to 3-1 Win Behind Bullpen

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bunkered down and won 3-1, not surrendering a run in their final 26 outs against the Fredericksburg Nationals Wednesday afternoon at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The bullpen is now on a 10-inning scoreless streak as a whole and the Fireflies have surrendered only one run as a unit in their last 15 frames. Today, Mack Anglin whiffed five hitters in his two innings of relief before handing the ball to Ben Sears (S, 1) who worked a scoreless eighth and ninth against Fredericksburg (11-22)

David Hollie put the Fireflies on top in the fourth inning, launching a two-run homer to left that plated Roger Leyton and gave Columbia (21-14) a 2-1 lead.

Dionmy Salon led off the sixth inning with a double and with Hollie at the plate, he was able to come around on a wild pitch from reliever Brad Lord, pushing the score to 3-1 in Columbia's favor.

Fredericksburg was able to get on the scoreboard first. Lead-off hitter Jonathan Thomas tripled to left to start-off the game and then came around on a groundout to short from Cortland Lawson, breaking the scoreless tie.'

After that, Ben Kudrna was lights out. The righty spun five frames allowing only that run and punching out four Fredericksburg hitters.

The Fireflies continue their series in Fredericksburg tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-2, 2.45 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Fredericksburg counters with righty Jarlin Susana (0-2, 5.17 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 23 to start a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs. The week marks the return of Copa de la Diversíon weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds, where the Fireflies will become Los Chiccarones de Columbia for the weekend. Friday, the Fireflies will give away a soccer scarf for the first 1,000 fans through the gates thanks to Southern Recipe Small Batch and Saturday, we'll have a fantastic fireworks display. Tickets are still available at FirefliesTickets.com.

