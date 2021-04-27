GreenJackets Partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to Thank First Responders

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Academy Sports + Oudoors, are excited to kick off First Responder Tuesdays during every Tuesday home game at SRP Park.

Thanks to our great partner, Academy + Outdoors, we will recognize a First Responder at every Tuesday home game offer discounted tickets to all First Responders, said General Manager, Brandon Greene. Our organization is honored to be able to recognize such an amazing group of men and women throughout our community this year. We encourage you to log on to our website and nominate a First Responder today!

As part of First Responders Tuesday, first responders can receive $2 off their game ticket at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid ID. Also new to Tuesdays, is the First Responder of the Game. Fans can nominate a first responder from the CSRA to be recognized at a GreenJackets Tuesday home game.

The selected First Responder of the Game will receive:

Four (4) Reserved Seats

Four (4) Food Vouchers

A $100 Gift Card to Academy Sports and Outdoors

Recognition during their selected Tuesday Home Game on the state-of-the-art videoboard

To nominate a first responder, visit https://bit.ly/AUG-First-Responders.

