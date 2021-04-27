Fredericksburg Nationals To Host Opening Day Viewing Party On May 4th

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to invite full-season and half-season ticket holders, as well as members of the media, to FredNats Ballpark on Tuesday, May 4 for a viewing party of the first ever FredNats game to be played in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The FredNats will face off against the Lynchburg Hillcats in the first series of the Low-A East season, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A live radio stream will be available on the FredNats Baseball Network, with team broadcaster Erik Bremer providing the play-by-play. Fans in the ballpark will be able to listen to the FredNats broadcast, paired with Lynchburg's MiLB.tv video stream.

Live in-game promotions will take place throughout the game, and fans can get a sneak peek of the gameday experience by visiting concessions stands and the Trading Post, the official team store.

The FredNats will also educate fans on the official Covid-19 safety procedures for the 2021 season, including their clear bag policy, pod seating, and more.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce at 5:00 p.m. at the main gate on the concourse.

Ticket Holders will find a "bonus ticket" on their ticket accounts at the end of this week that will allow them access into the ballpark starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 4.

Members of the media will be invited into the ballpark at 4:30 p.m. to take photographs and ask questions. Please RSVP by Monday, May 3 if you would like to attend as a member of the media. All interview requests relating to this event may be sent to marketing coordinator Paige Honaker (phonaker@frednats.com).

Details regarding baseball-related media requests and credentialing will be forthcoming from manager of broadcasting and media relations Erik Bremer (ebremer@frednats.com).

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low- A East League. The FredNats will begin play in May of 2021 at their brand new, state-of-the-art facility located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@fxbgnats).

