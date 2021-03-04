GreenJackets Hiring Gameday Staff for 2021 Season

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park is having a virtual job fair for seasonal positions starting immediately. All candidates can apply online using our open position page at http://bit.ly/GreenJacketsJobs. We are conducting virtual or in person interviews, following strict Covid Protocol standards, to protect our managers and candidates. You will see links in our jobs, where you can sign up for virtual or socially distant in person interviews at our Park.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

"The anticipation for the 2021 season is growing and we are looking for applicants to join our team and continue to build upon the FUN experience we offer at SRP Park," stated Tom Denlinger Vice President. "From the moment fans enter the gates, our game day staff makes an immediate impact offering our fans a safe and memorable experience all year long."

We are looking to fill the following positions for applicants:

Box Office Service and Cashiers Facilities and Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew Security

Retail Clerks and Cashiers Game Day Entertainment Staff

Guest Services Videoboard Operators

Ushers Camera and Sound Crew

Ticket Takers Kid's Playground Attendants

Cash Room Attendants Cashiers

Parking Lot Attendants Cooks

Line Managers Wait Staff

Suite Services Bartenders

Stand Managers Expeditors

A positive, friendly attitude is essential. No calls please. Previous employees need not apply.

The GreenJackets 2021 Game Schedule is out and available online at www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. The full promotional schedule; including official game times, post-game fireworks shows, giveaways and theme programs will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

