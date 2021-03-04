Fredericksburg Nationals Release Game Times For 2021 Season

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Following the release of their delayed Inaugural Season schedule, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the game times for 2021. Fans can expect to see the FredNats take the field at 7:05 p.m. for all Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday games and 6:05 p.m. for all Saturday games.

The only day games for the FredNats will be on Sundays. On May 16, May 23, June 6, June 20, and September 19 the FredNats will take the field at 1:35 p.m. The 4th of July game will start at 4:05 p.m. The remaining Sunday games on July 11, August 1, August 15 and August 29 will start at 6:05 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on February 23 that outdoor venues can expect to be at 30% capacity by the time the FredNats are ready to play ball on Opening Night on Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. While individual tickets are not yet available, fans are invited to purchase full, half and mini season ticket plans while supplies last.

All information regarding tickets for the 2021 season may be found here.

The full promotional schedule including nightly promotions, theme nights, giveaways, and more will be released later this week.

