GreenJackets Begin Home Series with Kannapolis
May 30, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A, Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves continue a back-to-back homestand as they welcome the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) for a six-game series at SRP Park. The month of June in the CSRA begins with these exciting nights:
Tuesday, May 31 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26
High School Grad Night - Honor the High School Grad in your family with a specialty 4-Pack of tickets which includes an announcement during the game. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/AGU-HS-Grad
First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors
Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office
$2 TWOsday - From 6:00-8:00pm Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain products & Bud Light Drafts are ONLY $2!
Wednesday, June 1 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta
Warrior Wednesday - Presented by ADP
The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3 to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon
Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).
Corona Special - Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance for a special 4-pack Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday home game for a special from 6-8 pm
Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1
Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.
Big Run 5K - Presented by Fleet Feet Augusta
We celebrate the runners and walkers with a 5k starting and finishing at SRP Park with our friends from Fleet Feet Augusta. Registration includes a GA ticket to the game and a drink voucher. Learn more or sign up today: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/augusta/events/the-big-run-5k
Thursday, June 2 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM
Thirsty Thursday - Presented by KICKS99 and BOBFM
$1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)
CSRA Idol Night
Sing along all night long with a Karaoke-Style theme. Check out the GreenJackets Social Media Channels on how you can participate
Friday, June 3 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3
Aiken Technical College Night with a STEM Glow in the Dark T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Aiken Technical College and W.O.R.C
First 1,000 fans will get this instant collectible
Braves BuzzFest & Blooper Appearance
Blooper, the Atlanta Braves' fearless mascot, brings his antics from Atlanta to join us for the first time ever at SRP Park
Honor our affiliate with Braves' themed jerseys and caps
Feature Friday - Kahuna Burger - Beef Patty, Lettuce, Kahuna Sauce, Ham, and Swiss Cheese available at the Back 9 Grill
Featured Draft - Columbia Craft (Half-Priced 6-8 pm at the Keg Stand)
Saturday, June 4 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99
Cancer Survivor/Awareness Night - Presented by Augusta University Health
Gather together as we honor those who have been affected by cancer
State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan
White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from MacKenzie Blake (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch
Post-Game Fireworks & Luminary - Presented by Augusta University Health
Sunday, June 5 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (1:35 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99
Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed
Bring man's best friend. Dogs are free and can be anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding sections 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.
Jr. Jackets Club - Presented by Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, Tum-E Yummies and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.
Are you a member? Kids 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE today.
The first 100 members to check in at the table will be able to make a Tie Dye shirt on the main concourse during pre-game
Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ
Sunday Funday - Rainbow Factory Face Painting & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM
To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
