GreenJackets Begin Home Series with Kannapolis

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A, Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves continue a back-to-back homestand as they welcome the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) for a six-game series at SRP Park. The month of June in the CSRA begins with these exciting nights:

Tuesday, May 31 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26

High School Grad Night - Honor the High School Grad in your family with a specialty 4-Pack of tickets which includes an announcement during the game. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/AGU-HS-Grad

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

$2 TWOsday - From 6:00-8:00pm Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain products & Bud Light Drafts are ONLY $2!

Wednesday, June 1 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Warrior Wednesday - Presented by ADP

The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3 to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

Corona Special - Visit the 19th Hole located by the Main Entrance for a special 4-pack Corona Bucket Special every Wednesday home game for a special from 6-8 pm

Silver Jackets Program - Presented by AARP Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

Big Run 5K - Presented by Fleet Feet Augusta

We celebrate the runners and walkers with a 5k starting and finishing at SRP Park with our friends from Fleet Feet Augusta. Registration includes a GA ticket to the game and a drink voucher. Learn more or sign up today: https://www.fleetfeet.com/s/augusta/events/the-big-run-5k

Thursday, June 2 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by KICKS99 and BOBFM

$1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

CSRA Idol Night

Sing along all night long with a Karaoke-Style theme. Check out the GreenJackets Social Media Channels on how you can participate

Friday, June 3 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

Aiken Technical College Night with a STEM Glow in the Dark T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Aiken Technical College and W.O.R.C

First 1,000 fans will get this instant collectible

Braves BuzzFest & Blooper Appearance

Blooper, the Atlanta Braves' fearless mascot, brings his antics from Atlanta to join us for the first time ever at SRP Park

Honor our affiliate with Braves' themed jerseys and caps

Feature Friday - Kahuna Burger - Beef Patty, Lettuce, Kahuna Sauce, Ham, and Swiss Cheese available at the Back 9 Grill

Featured Draft - Columbia Craft (Half-Priced 6-8 pm at the Keg Stand)

Saturday, June 4 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (6:05 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

Cancer Survivor/Awareness Night - Presented by Augusta University Health

Gather together as we honor those who have been affected by cancer

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan

White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from MacKenzie Blake (4:30-5:30pm) plus $4 White Claws until first pitch

Post-Game Fireworks & Luminary - Presented by Augusta University Health

Sunday, June 5 vs Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (1:35 p.m.) |Media Partner: KICKS99

Bark in the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed

Bring man's best friend. Dogs are free and can be anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding sections 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.

Jr. Jackets Club - Presented by Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, Tum-E Yummies and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

Are you a member? Kids 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE today.

The first 100 members to check in at the table will be able to make a Tie Dye shirt on the main concourse during pre-game

Sunday Savings - $5 BBQ Pork sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

Sunday Funday - Rainbow Factory Face Painting & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

