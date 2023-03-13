GreenJackets Announce Promotional Schedule for 2023 Season

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the Promotional Schedule for the upcoming 66 Home Game 2023 season. Fans will experience 12 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas' including the annual July 4th Independence Celebration presented by TaxSlayer, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another FUN and exciting season at SRP Park. The fun kicks off April 11th with a special fireworks show presented by Musco as we welcome the millionth fan through SRP Park for GreenJackets Baseball.

"The official countdown to opening day is 29 days and the buzz is only building," stated GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger. "As we get set to celebrate our millionth fan at SRP Park, our front office staff has been busy putting together what is arguably our most robust promotional calendar to date. We look forward to seeing you on the river!"

The GreenJackets will host 12 keepsake giveaways throughout the year at SRP Park. The team also announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the BEE-A-Fan season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion to include:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12/NBC 26 & Sunny 102.7:

First Responders Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors: Fire, Police and EMS can receive $2 off reserved seats or general admission tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

First Responder of the Game: Nominate a CSRA First Responder for the chance to be recognized during the game.

Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta

"Warrior Wednesdays" featuring special military-theme jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 2nd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

Active Military and Veterans with a valid military ID can purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for $2 off

Baseball Bingo, presented by Comfort Keepers, returns to Wednesdays where fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

Silver Jackets Program, presented by Senior Resource Services, AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits.

Thursdays, in partnership with Twin Peaks, KICKS99 and 93.9 BOB FM:

Fan Favorite Thirsty Thursday™ continues with $2 16oz. PBR and Natural Light, $4 16oz.Drafts, and $6 32oz.Drafts, $2 Coca-Cola products (6-8 pm)

Fridays, in partnership with HD 98.3

"Braves BUZZfest," Honors our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps

"Feature Friday," highlights Chef-inspired burgers and hotdogs along with half-priced featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 pm

Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99

Saturday Fireworks Extravaganza's: 4/15, 4/29, 5/13 presented by Augusta University Health, 6/10, 6/17, 7/8, 8/5, & 8/26

Enjoy live music from local musicians during the White Claw Pregame Concert Series every Saturday from 4:30-5:30 pm, plus $2 off White Claws until First Pitch

Sundays, in partnership with Shout 94.7

Holiday Sunday Fireworks Extravaganza's on 5/28 Mega Memorial Day presented by The Blood Connection & 9/3 Labor Day presented by the Medical College of Georgia.

Sahlen's Family Sunday ramps up our kid-friendly themes each week with Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Kids Run the Bases, plus Face Painting! Sahlen's Kids Meals will also be available for $6 and include Sahlen Hot Dog, Chips and a regular Coca-Cola Fountain soda

Bring Man's Best Friend out for Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed for 9 Sundays in 2023 (excluding 5/28 & 9/3). Dogs are free and can sit anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.

Junior Jackets Kids Club, presented by Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is back for 2023 and better than ever. Kids 12 years and will have 2 options for membership this season.

Brunch takes over the Grill Cart on 1:35pm Sunday games for fans to enjoy something new from our Food & Beverage Team!

The GreenJackets will also have exclusive collector's fan giveaways at SRP Park for select games. Those dates and giveaways are as followed (stay tuned for more to come):

April 11th: Opening Night Rally Towel (First 2,000) presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

April 14th: License Plate Frame (First 2,000) presented by WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

April 16th: 2023 Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia, California Dreaming, Putt-Putt Fun Center & Kona Ice

April 28th: Knit Scarf (First 1,000 fans 21 & Older) presented by Savannah River Brewing Company

May 12th: STEM Wings T-shirt (First 1,000) presented by Aiken Technical College

May 26th: Everywhere Belt Bag (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

June 9th: Vaughn Grissom Bobblehead (First 1,000) presented by Premier Networx

June 16th: Clear Bag Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College & W.O.R.C

June 18th: Father's Day Visor Hat (First 1,000) presented by Cintas

July 21st: Spencer Strider Bobblehead (First 1,000) presented by Bridgestone

August 25th: Cowbell Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

Various community groups will also be honored at select games throughout the season, the groups and dates for those games are:

April 12th: Career Fair presented by ADP

April 27th: Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

Auggie's Reading Program presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia, California Dreaming, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center Nights

April 12th: Wizards & Wands Night

April 30th: Copa de la Diversion

May 14th: Mother's Day

May 23rd: Down on the Farm

April 26th & May 9th: Education Day - Game is at 11:05am

May 13th: Cancer Survivor/Awareness Night presented by Augusta University Health & Georgia Cancer Center

June 14th: Businessperson's Special/Camp Day - Game is at 12:05pm

July 7th: Faith & Family Night

July 22nd: 17th Annual Military Appreciation Night

August 4th: Scouts Night & Sleepover

August 25th: Girl Scout Night & Sleepover

August 25th: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night presented by Augusta Technical College

August 30th: Health Fair

There will also be special promotions/theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park and those are listed below:

April 11th: Millionth Fan Opening Night Fireworks Celebration and Prize Giveaways presented by Musco

April 28th: Red Night (Auggie's Version)

April 29th: Star Wars™ Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting The RECing Crew

May 14th: Mother's Day

College Nights

June 8th: UGA Alumni, David Greene, Appearance

July 6th - Garnett & Black

July 20th - Purple & Orange

June 11th: Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day with Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Children's Hospital of Georgia

June 17th: Augusta Pimento Cheese Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Ronald McDonald House

June 18th: Father's Day

July 4th: Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA

July 7th: Blooper Appearance

July 8th: Countdown to Christmas

July 9th: Dinosaur Night with special appearance by Ed's Dinosaurs LIVE

July 23rd: Princess & Villains Night

August 4th: SweetWater Brewing Company Night

August 5th: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting Walton Options

August 27th: Auggie's Birthday Bash and Mystery Ball/Bobblehead Fundraiser

September 3rd: BEE-a-Fan Appreciation Night / Luau Night

Theme Nights, Giveaways, Firework Shows, and other promotions are subject to change.

A VIP Pre-Sale for single game tickets will start at 10AM on Tuesday, March 14th for GreenJackets 2023 Full, Half, and 20-Game Members and Holders, Sponsors and Suite Holders.

Single Game Tickets go on-sale starting at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16th for the general public by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by visiting the SRP Park Box Office (Open 10-8pm). No Phone Orders. All purchases will be digitally delivered. Join WB from Kicks99 and our Vice President Tom Denlinger for a remote from 11-1 as they grill up FREE lunch for the first 100 fans to visit including our new Sahlen's Hot Dog and a Coca-Cola. The Hive Pro Shop and SRP Park Box office will have extended hours until 8pm tying in with the Lucky to be Local Third Thursday in North Augusta with trolley service throughout downtown North Augusta and Riverside Village.

The home opener is Tuesday, April 11th against the Down East Wood Ducks (Single-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers). The home slate will feature eleven 6-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Columbia, Charleston, Kannapolis, Myrtle Beach, Carolina, Fredericksburg, and Salem.

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success in 2023 ranking #1 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30 teams) and set a new franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,096 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

