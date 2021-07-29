Greeneville Sweeps Twin Bill against Kingsport; Peddycord Throws Gem in Game Two

KINGSPORT - Greeneville officially played its first games of the season at Hunter Wright Stadium as the Flyboys won both ends of a twin bill, 4-2 and 3-0, on Wednesday night.

Greeneville (28-14-1) received a complete-game effort on the mound from pitcher Sam Peddycord in the nightcap. Peddycord allowed just one hit through seven innings of work while fanning four batters and walking a pair. Kyle Karros tallied three hits between both games for the Flyboys.

In the first game, Tayler Aguilar opened the scoring for Greeneville in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly to score Trevor Austin and make it 1-0. Jonathan Hogart doubled the advantage later in the frame with a single to right field that allowed Karros to score and make it 2-0.

Cal Lambert would keep the Kingsport offense in check through the first two innings of play. The Road Warriors took advantage of a run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the third inning to trim the deficit to 2-1. A pair of errors by Greeneville in the bottom of the fifth inning allowed Kingsport to knot the score 2-2.

Greeneville rallied against the Kingsport bullpen in the top of the seventh inning as Austin delivered a double to left field. Following a single from Karros, it would be Aguilar that delivered a single into left field to score both runners and make it 4-2. Derrick Rabb tossed the final two innings of the contest for the Flyboys and recorded his second win of the season.

In game two, the Flyboys would tally three runs in the top of the second inning. Daylen Reyes would make it 1-0 with a single that allowed Emanuel Dean to score from second. A couple of batters later it would be Chris Williams that gave the Flyboys a 2-0 advantage with a single to right field. A sacrifice fly from Jac Croom closed the scoring in the frame as Reyes scored to make it 3-0.

The lone hit of the game for Kingsport would come to lead off the bottom of the first inning as Van Gupton, Jr. sent a ball into center field for a single. Gupton, Jr. would also work a walk against Peddycord later in the contest.

Peddycord retired each of the last 11 batters that he faced to close the game for Greeneville and notched a pair of strikeouts to open the bottom of the seventh inning. The Greeneville defense would turn an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the fourth after Peddycord issued a one-out walk.

Peddycord improved to 2-1 on the season as Greeneville notched its fourth shutout of the season and first since blanking Pulaski, 2-0. Reyes finished the night with a pair of hits for Greeneville, while Karros and Williams supplied the other two for the Flyboys.

Greeneville returns to Kingsport on Thursday night for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Road Warriors. The Flyboys host the Elizabethton River Riders for a crucial West Division showdown on July 30-31 at Pioneer Park. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

