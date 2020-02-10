Greeneville Reds Name Kat Deal as General Manager

GREENEVILLE, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Kat Deal will be the General Manager of the Greeneville Reds, effective today.

Deal spent the previous two seasons with the Johnson City Cardinals, another Boyd Sports, LLC team, as the Assistant General Manager. Before the Florida native's entrance into the Boyd Sports family, she worked with the Bluefield Orioles and with Roger Dean Stadium as their Director of Corporate Sales and Marketing.

As Kat reflects on her upcoming transition she said, "Few people can say that they get to achieve their dream and I'm fortunately now one of those people. Like many in this sport, my dream has always been to be a General Manager one day, and that day is here. I've dedicated my professional career to this industry and to be able to be at the helm of such a great team and play a part in this organization is an honor and privilege. The town of Greeneville is beautiful with incredible people and I'm excited to get involved in the community and surrounding area. I look forward to continuing strong corporate partnerships, season ticket holder relationships, loyal fan base, and helping the community. My time in Johnson City was an amazing experience that helped paved the way for this new opportunity and I'm forever grateful for the memories that I will bring with me. I thank Boyd Sports for their strong commitment to their employees and for their continued support of my career and for the trust they are giving me in this new role. My friends and family have always been beyond supportive and I take that with me on this new journey. I'm looking forward to all of the new challenges I will face, to experience this new community, and to continue to grow baseball in Greeneville and beyond."

While attending Bluefield College, Deal obtained a bachelor's degree in Sports Management with a double minor in Strength and Conditioning and Drug Education. She was also a member of the volleyball team.

"I am extremely pleased to announce Kat as our new General Manager for the Greeneville Reds" added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Kat has done a wonderful job with the Cardinals and she will do great things for the Reds. We are excited to get her to Greeneville and for the direction she will take us as an organization."

The Greeneville Reds will commence their 2020 season on June 22nd while visiting the Elizabethton Twins. Their Home Opener will be on June 25th vs. the Johnson City Cardinals.

