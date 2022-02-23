Greeneville Flyboys Team Roster Announced

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their 34-man roster for the 2022 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of 17 pitchers and 17 position players, all college freshmen and sophomores from across the country.

"I am very excited about our roster this year," said Greeneville Flyboys Manager Jermaine Curtis. "We have a very good group of players. Hitting coach, Wes Stone, and I came to the conclusion that, we are going to compete day in and day out, no matter the lineup we run out there. That's a good feeling to have."

Infielders for the Flyboys are Beau Ankeney (Grand Canyon), Dakota Barbet (New York University), William Brown (Florida A&M), Luca Danos (William & Mary), William Gleed (UC Irvine), Ethan Gourson (UCLA), and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (UCLA).

"Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek is going to be an extremely exciting player to watch this summer. He is the son of a former MLB player, Mark Grudzielanek, so he has a very high baseball IQ and will be fun to watch," said Curtis.

In the outfield will be Thomas Jurack (Illinois), Andrew Pinkston (Northwestern), Matthew Puello (Fairleigh Dickinson), Cian Sahler (Fordham), Myles Smith (UC Irvine), and William Taylor (Clemson).

"I believe one of the players everyone needs to look out for is Will Taylor, a 5 star player out of Clemson. He's going to be a guy to keep your eyes on every night," explained Curtis.

Pitching for Greeneville consists of Joshua Alger (UCLA), Tyler Blankenship (Yuba College), Brock Duff (UVA Wise), Matthew Gaither (UNC Wilmington), Carson Jacobs (Gateway Community College), Jack Liberio Jr (RCSJ - Cumberland), Andrew Morones (San Joaquin Delta), Cade Nelson (Gateway Community College), Sam Roberts (Chandler Gilbert Community College), Ryan Schiefer (Grand Canyon), Roan Tarbert (East Georgia State), Shane Tucker (Long Island), David Vizcaino (UC Irvine), Finnegan Wall (UC Irvine), Jackson Wells (St. Charles Community College), Landon Whitley (Appalachian State), and Marshall Whitmer (Georgetown).

"Joshua Alger is going to be a very good arm for us. He pounds the strike zone and he is going to be a good leader on the field for us," said Curtis. "Something that stands about Finnegan Wall is his poise on the mound. I believe he's going to be a big help for us this summer."

Behind the plate, catching for the Flyboys will be Canyon Brown (North Carolina A&T), Adonys Guzman (commit to Boston College), James Holladay (Barton College), and Cameron LaLiberte (Arizona).

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Kingsport Axmen on June 2, 2022. The Flyboys' debut inside Pioneer Park will be June 6, 2022, against the Danville Otterbots.

