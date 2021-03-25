Greeneville Flyboys Host a Week-Long Job Fair

March 25, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce the club's job fair of the 2021 season will be Monday, April 19 - Friday, April 23 from 9:00am-5:00pm for all re-hires. The new hire job fair will be Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23 from 9:00am-7:00pm. The job fair will take place at Pioneer Park. It is recommended that attendees wear a mask and maintain social distance while at the job fair.

The job fair will feature job positions for all seasonal departments. The Greeneville Flyboys are looking for employees who are able to work all home games for the 2021 season. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments include hires for Retail, Ushers, Concessions/Food Service, Bartenders, Suite Hosts, Operations, Kids Zone Attendants, Mascot, and Ticket Takers.

Most Greeneville Flyboys positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel, or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume. Attendees should bring two forms of ID.

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021. The Flyboys debut inside Pioneer Park will be June 8, 2021.

