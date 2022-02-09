Greeneville Flyboys Announce Manager Jermaine Curtis

GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce Jermaine Curtis as the Manager for their 2022 season. Curtis joins the Flyboys with 14 years of playing, scouting, and player development experience under his belt.

"I am excited to manage at Greeneville," said Curtis. "I want to help these young men develop on the field as professionals, but I also want to give back to the community. If we do these two things, I believe we can bring another championship back to Greeneville."

A native of California, Curtis is an alumnus of UCLA. In 2008, he was drafted as a fifth round selection by the St. Louis Cardinals. Working his way through the minors, he played for the Batavia Muckdogs, Quad City River Bandits, Springfield Cardinals, and Memphis Redbirds. In 2013, he made his major league debut for the St. Louis Cardinals. That same year, Curtis and the Cardinals went to the World Series, eventually losing to the Boston Red Sox.

Curtis was traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, and then traded in 2017 to the Oakland Athletics before finishing his career in the Minnesota Twins organization. After 2018 Curtis started coaching, and most recently spent the 2021 season with the Kingsport Axmen as their hitting coach.

Kat Foster, Flyboys General Manager explained, "Having Coach Curtis come aboard with us this season is a great honor. He has an amazing resume and I am confident he will help guide these young players in their journey to Major League Baseball, and give them a great experience this summer. I look forward to working with Jermaine for the upcoming season."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Kingsport Axmen on June 2, 2022. The first Flyboys home game inside Pioneer Park will be June 6, 2022.

