Greeneville Flyboys Announce Jack Wilson as Manager

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Greeneville Flyboys have announced Jack Wilson as the manager for their 2024 season.

"I am honored and extremely excited to join the Flyboys family next summer," said Wilson. "As an Appalachian League alumnus, I am thrilled to come back to where my professional career started. I have always been a huge fan of summer collegiate baseball, and Greeneville is one of the best spots in the country."

Wilson began his professional baseball career after being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth round of the 1998 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut that summer with the Johnson City Cardinals of the Appalachian League where he was an All-Star and won the league batting title with a .373 average. Wilson made his Major League debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2001. He played nine seasons with the Pirates and was an All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner in 2004, hitting .308 with 201 hits.

Wilson also went on to play for the Seattle Mariners (2009-11) and Atlanta Braves while collecting 1,294 hits in his career before retiring in 2012.

Starting in 2017, Wilson began his coaching career as the head coach of Thousand Oaks High School, recording a 98-30 record from 2017 to 2021. As a coach for USA Baseball, Wilson helped lead the USA 18U team to a World Baseball Softball Confederation gold medal in 2022. Most recently, Wilson was an assistant coach at Grand Canyon University in 2023, when he coached his son, Jacob, who was selected sixth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

Off the field, Wilson co-hosts the "Flash Fortward" podcast with former Major League catcher and Pirates teammate Michael McKenry.

Brandon Bouschart, Flyboys general manager, explained, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Jack to the Flyboys organization. He is the kind of guy that can come in and immediately make an impact on the players and organization as a whole. It is time to get back to championship form here in Greeneville, and we believe Jack is the right man for the job."

The 2024 season will begin in early June, and an exact schedule will be released in the coming months. Greeneville Flyboys 2024 season tickets are available now by calling 423-609-7400.

