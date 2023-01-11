Greeneville Flyboys Announce Dennis Cook as Manager

January 11, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce Dennis Cook as Manager for their 2023 season. Cook joins the Flyboys with 15 years of experience playing in the big leagues, and 12 years of coaching experience.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with our kids and help them develop into complete players," said Cook. "I'm looking forward to working with the front office and getting to know our fan base."

An alumnus of the University of Texas, Cook made his MLB debut in 1988 for the San Francisco Giants and played for eight other teams until 2002. He received two World Series rings during his career while playing for the Florida Marlins in 1997 and with the Anaheim Angels in 2002. The left-handed pitcher was the winning pitcher in relief in Game 3 of the 1997 World Series.

Cook has coached at many levels including with the Swedish national team, the University of Texas, and most recently as the pitching coach for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League.

"Having Coach Cook join us this season is a huge win for the organization," explained Greeneville Flyboys General Manager Brandon Bouschart. "He has a long and illustrious resume both as a player and coach. I have great confidence that coach Cook will not only provide strong growth and development for these young players but will also make big strides in bringing a championship back to Greeneville."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Johnson City Doughboys on June 6, 2023. The first Flyboys home game at Pioneer Park will be June 7 versus Johnson City.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from January 11, 2023

Greeneville Flyboys Announce Dennis Cook as Manager - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.