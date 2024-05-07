Greeneville Flyboys Announce 2024 Roster

May 7, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, Tenn. -- The Greeneville Flyboys have announced their 31-man roster for the 2024 Appalachian League season. The roster is composed of 17 pitchers, seven infielders, four outfielders and three catchers, all college freshmen, sophomores and juniors from across the country.

Infielders for the Flyboys include Nick Arias (Pima CC), Tyler Inge (Michigan), Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt), Max Knight (Oklahoma State), Hudson Lutterman (Virginia Tech), Avery Ortiz (Oklahoma State) and BJ Peart (Evansville). Knight is a two-way player.

In the outfield will be Maxwell Andeel (Grand Canyon), Mycah Jordan (Virginia Tech), Paul Taylor (The Citadel) and Nicklas Williams (Michigan State).

Pitching for Greeneville will be Kyle Bade (Oklahoma State), Cody Carson (Menlo College), Ethan Davis (Frontier CC), Aric Ehmke (Frontier CC), Carter Fink (ETSU), Elijah Foster (Sacred Heart), Brady Frederick (ETSU), Jakob Guardado (Pacific), Tyler Jackson (College of the Canyons), Blake Julius (Oklahoma State), Jacob Kennedy (Oklahoma State), Zach Leduc (Indiana State), Jamie Robertson (No School), Parker Shipley (Radford), Drew Sliwinski (Tusculum), Hunter Sloop (Tennessee) and Bryson Thacker (Tennessee). Guardado will be a two-way player as well.

Behind the plate, Avery Collins (Tusculum), Brady Francisco (Grand Canyon) and Dylan Jackson (Ventura JC) will be catching for the Flyboys.

Collins, Shipley and Sliwinski are returnees from the 2023 roster.

"We are beyond excited about our roster for the 2024 season," general manager Brandon Bouschart said. "We are expecting big things from this new group of players and coaching staff this summer. It is also great to be able to bring back three players from the 2023 roster and add even more local talent from schools like the University of Tennessee, Tusculum and ETSU alongside a fantastic group of players from all across the country."

The Flyboys commence their season at home against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 4.

