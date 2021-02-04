Greeneville Baseball Reveals Team Identity as the Flyboys

Greeneville Flyboys logo

(Greeneville Flyboys) Greeneville Flyboys logo

GREENEVILLE, TN - Greeneville Baseball reveals the new team identity as the Greeneville Flyboys. This new identity comes as the Appalachian League helps streamline the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) in the partnership between Major League Baseball (MLB) and USA Baseball.

"I am so excited to finally share the Flyboys name with the Greeneville community! After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be, as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both." Kat Foster, Flyboys General Manager commented on inspiration behind the name. "We look forward to many years of the new Greeneville Flyboys and can't wait to have our fans join us in this new adventure."

Chris Allen, Boyd Sports President said, "We are extremely pleased with the way the new logo and team name turned out in Greeneville. With all the history behind the name, we feel as if Flyboys is a perfect fit."

The Greeneville Flyboys debut their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021. Then, make their way home to Pioneer Park to take on the Johnson City Doughboys on June 8, 2021.

ABOUT GREENEVILLE FLYBOYS

Greeneville Flyboys is a Premier Collegiate Wood Bat League in the Appalachian League and is owned and operated by Boyd Sports, LLC. Boyd Sports owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to growth of baseball and providing affordable, fun, and family entertainment.

