'Green' Giveaway, Food Feasts Highlight Latest Revolution Promotion Announcement

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today it's bringing back some fan favorites - and this time the team isn't talking about players.

Even as first-year Revolution manager Rick Forney continues to unveil his inaugural Revs roster, the team's front office has been assembling a packed promotional calendar to mark the club's 16th season, which will start with the home opener on Friday, May 5. And while Sweet 16 celebrations usually mean gifts for the celebrating sixteen-year-old, Revolution officials said they are hard at work lining up gifts and entertainment for fans coming to the season-long party.

In another sneak peek at is promotional calendar, the team announced today its giveaways will start early in the season, with longtime sponsor York County Solid Waste Authority bringing back "Go Green Night" and presenting this year a free, eco-friendly silicone wine glass for the first 1,000 fans through the gate. The annual event spotlighting proper care for the environment will take place Saturday, May 6, the same night that Blue Moon Light Sky will present the first post-game, inside-the-park fireworks that the team announced last month will occur after every Saturday night game. (Fireworks sponsorships remain available; email NTile@yorkrevolution.com for more information.)

'Rev'ving up the interest of gearheads and adrenaline junkies throughout the region, the team also unveiled dates for Motorsports Night and Bike Night. The former will be presented on Wednesday, June 28, thanks to a new partnership with BAPS Motor Speedway, and the latter will assemble bikers for an organized ride to the ballpark on Saturday, August 5, thanks to Eisenhauer's Harley-Davidson.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will also re-take the field this season - literally. Both the Girl Scouts Sleepover on Friday, June 16, and the Boy Scouts Sleepover on Friday, July 21, will see participants claim the Revolution's outfield after the game for post-game activities and overnight stay in tents, followed by breakfast the next morning.

Of course, one of the other things Revolution games are known for are the food-related promotions held throughout each season. The team threw fans a few morsels today with confirmation it would bring back three Crab Feasts presented by Captain Bob's Crabs. The game ticket and two-hour all-you-can-eat feast combos will be offered this season on three Sundays: June 4, July 9, and August 6.

For dessert, the Revs also announced a new food-centric package on select nights. Wing Wednesdays catered by Jen Heasley from Cooking with the Pros/Sweet Mama's Mambo Sauce will seat fans directly behind home plate in the Planet Fitness Diamond Deck and include a two-hour, all-you-can-eat menu of Maryland bohemian mambo style wings, spicy jerk mambo style wings, pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese, and more. Wing Wednesdays will be offered June 7, June 28, and August 9.

The on-sale date for single-game tickets for the Revolution's 2023 season will be announced soon. Season memberships, meanwhile, are available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at (717) 801-HITS.

