Green Bay Rockers Poised to Take Stage at Capital Credit Union Park in 2022

November 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Are you ready to rock, Green Bay? Following new owner Mark Skogen acquiring Capital Credit Union Park and the Booyah Northwoods League baseball franchise last January, Boomerang Management is set to rename the team to the Green Bay Rockers. The group, which also owns and operates the new entertainment venue Epic Event Center, has plans to host a variety of concerts in addition to Northwoods League baseball and a multitude of other sporting and community events at the stadium each year.

"There is so much synergy between the two venues, EPIC Event Center and Capital Credit Union Park, that it makes a lot of sense," said owner Mark Skogen. "We are providing live entertainment down the street and hoping to bring the same level of excitement to the stadium for our community to enjoy."

Green Bay has plenty of history and knows a thing or two when it comes to music and throwing a party. From Elvis and Poison playing at Brown County Arena, Elton John and Metallica at the Resch Center, Kenny Chesney and Paul McCartney at Lambeau Field, Red Hot Chili Peppers at Riverside Ballroom and the Winter Dance Party, the history of music runs deep in Green Bay.

"The new name allows us to exude a new energy and attitude to entertain the crowd at each and every game," said General Manager John Fanta. "An example was the energy that the NEW Piano Guys brought this past summer - our fans loved it. We plan to have live music at every game and hit different genres to completely enhance the experience at Capital Credit Union Park."

The organization turned to the Minnesota based designer Tony Horning to make the vision come to life. A new website is up and running at greenbayrockers.com along with new social media accounts Facebook: Green Bay Rockers Baseball Club; Twitter, Instagram, TikTok & SnapChat: @gbrockers.

New Rockers merchandise will be available for the first time in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park (2231 Holmgren Way) beginning on Tuesday, December 14th as part of a Cookies with Santa event in partnership with EatStreet. Fans will have a chance to partake in cookie decorating, meet and greet with Santa, purchase or renew ticket packages, and pick up all of your Rockers holiday gear from 4-7pm.

The team plans to unveil a new team mascot and player uniforms after the New Year.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is slated to be released in late November. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 3, 2021

Green Bay Rockers Poised to Take Stage at Capital Credit Union Park in 2022 - Green Bay Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.