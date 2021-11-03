Twenty-Six Share the Glove Equipment Grants Awarded Across 20 Northwoods League Communities

Kalamazoo, MI - Enriching the lives of children and families through a shared passion for baseball is at the heart of the Northwoods League Foundation's mission. In support of this mission, the Foundation proudly partnered with Northwoods League member teams, and Official Uniform & Equipment Supplier, Rawlings Sporting Goods, to deliver more than $52,000 in baseball and softball equipment to community organizations across the Midwest.

"As youth softball and baseball leagues navigated another challenging summer, we wanted to make sure lack of equipment would not be an additional obstacle to participation," said Tina Coil, Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner.Â "We believe the camaraderie that is emblematic of youth sports is more important than ever for kids and families these days."

Each grant featured a collection of Rawlings equipment, including one set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

TheÂ Share the GloveÂ initiative supports participation in youth baseball and softball activities throughout the Northwoods League footprint, and was introduced in 2018 as part of the League's 25thÂ Season Celebration. Annually, Northwoods League affiliates promote the grant and collect applications from youth organizations in their local markets throughout the Spring and Summer.Â The impact of Covid-19 on both the Northwoods League and youth sports in the summer of 2020 resulted in several grants being carried over and distributed this season.

The Northwoods League Foundation proudly recognizes the following organizations as this year's recipients of aÂ Share the Glove equipment grant (local NWL Affiliate listed in parenthesis)

Spartan Softball Club (Battle Creek Bombers - Softball Grant)

Wattles Park Men's Club (Battle Creek Bombers - Baseball Grant)

Mandan Fast Pitch Association (Bismarck Larks)

Altoona Youth Softball and Baseball (Eau Claire Express)

St. Peter's Athletic Club (Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

Ashwaubenon Youth Baseball (Green Bay Booyah)

West Portage Little League (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Little Leaguers of Kenosha (Kenosha Kingfish - Baseball Grant)

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha (Kenosha Kingfish - Softball Grant)

Tipton Girls Softball League (Kokomo Jackrabbits - Softball Grant)

Russiaville Youth Baseball League (Kokomo Jackrabbits - Baseball Grant)

Boys & Girls Club of La Crosse (La Crosse Loggers - Softball Grant)

Shelby Youth Baseball (La Crosse Loggers - Baseball Grant)

Thiensville-Mequon Youth Baseball Association (Lakeshore Chinooks)

Columbus Baseball Organization (Madison Mallards)

Bulldog Backer Association (Mankato MoonDogs)

Tipton Youth Fastpitch Softball Association (Rochester Honkers - Softball Grant)

Rochester Police Athletic League (Rochester Honkers - Baseball Grant)

Rockford BAC Travelers 12U (Rockford Rivets - Baseball Grant)

Roy Gayle Pony Softball (Rockford Rivets - Softball Grant)

Eden Valley-Watkins Community Education (St. Cloud Rox)

Elk Rapids Youth Baseball Association (Traverse City Pit Spitters)

Jesup Community Rec (Waterloo Bucks)

Willmar Softball Association (Willmar Stingers)

Mosinee Youth Baseball (Wisconsin Woodchucks)

Rudolph Little League (Wisconsin Rapids Rafters)

