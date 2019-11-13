Greater Nevada Field to Feature Extended Ballpark Netting

November 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nevada - The Reno Aces are set to begin construction on extended protective netting around the diamond at Greater Nevada Field in early December 2019. An exact date has not yet been announced.

Installation of the nets will extend foul pole to foul pole and will be ready for the 2020 season set to open April 9 at 1:05 p.m. against division rival Sacramento.

"Safety is our top priority and our fans have asked us to do more," Aces President Eric Edelstein said. "It's our mission to be the premier affordable family fun entertainment option in Northern Nevada and adding protective netting to the entire seating bowl area maintains that goal. We're confident these nets will protect ALL of our fans and enhance the gameday experience. Every action we take is with our fans and community first."

The club has selected Ultra Cross Netting by Sportsfield Specialties for installation. Ultra Cross Netting by Sportsfield Specialties is used by 23 Major League clubs including both 2019 World Series participants; the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

"These nets are trusted at ballparks that host the game's best, that's a category we want to be a part of," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said.

Local construction company, Rapid Construction, will assist Sportsfield Specialties in the installation of the netting.

The braided and knotless Ultra Cross Netting, made of ultra-high weight polyethylene fiber, is the strongest configuration available at Sportsfield Specialties and offers 95% spectator visibility. The netting also offers protection against UV damage.

A press advisory will be released roughly one week prior to installation for media to plan for photos and b-roll. Aces President Eric Edelstein and General Manager Emily Jaenson will be available for comment at Greater Nevada Field during the start of construction.

For tickets or more information, fans can visit the team's website at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700. Follow the club all offseason long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.