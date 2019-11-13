LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing Return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - Following a one-year hiatus, one of Oklahoma City's biggest holiday traditions is returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 2019 LifeShare WinterFest, featuring snow tubing, opens Friday, Nov. 29, and tickets for all public sessions are now available online at okcdodgers.com and ticketmaster.com.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was unable to host LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing in 2018 due to a complete field renovation. In prior years, LifeShare WinterFest has attracted approximately 20,000 guests to public sessions on an annual basis. LifeShare WinterFest and snow tubing will be open weekends only Nov. 29-Dec. 8 before operating daily Dec. 21-Jan. 4, with the exception of Christmas Day. There will be a minimum of three, two-hour sessions per day. Sessions times are available at okcdodgers.com.

The first public sessions Nov. 29 coincide with the annual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival, held on the Mickey Mantle Plaza of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The free event features Mayor David Holt lighting the Christmas tree with Santa Claus and will also include a live band, food trucks, face painting and the chance to meet Santa. In order to celebrate opening day of LifeShare WinterFest and the Tree Lighting Festival, all WinterFest tickets will cost $10 and will be valid for unlimited rides during the entire day of operation from 2-8 p.m.

All other single-session tickets are $14. Group tickets are also available for advanced purchase for $11 per snow tuber to ensure admission for preferred dates and sessions. Private rentals are also currently available, and those interested should call (405) 218-2115 to set up a reservation.

There will be two different sized snow slides for all ages. The main slide has three lanes that are each 145 feet in length, and the small side is 75 feet long. The slides are also designed to operate in the face of unpredictable Oklahoma weather. Riders must be 42" tall to ride the large slope and lap riding is not allowed on either slope.

In addition to snow tubing, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will again be transformed into a winter wonderland with special holiday lighting and décor throughout the ballpark. Holiday-themed food and beverage items will be available at the concession stands.

The OKC Dodgers will host a special media session on Monday, Nov. 25 from 5-7 p.m. Please RSVP to alex.freedman@okcdodgers.com by Friday, Nov. 22. Food and beverages will be included.

For more information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com. To learn more about all the great events going on during Downtown in December, presented by Devon, visit downtownindecember.com.

