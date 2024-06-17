Grant Larson Named Pitcher of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Grant Larson(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced today that Ottawa Titans left-handed pitcher Grant Larson has been selected as the Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 11-16.

Larson, 27, made one of the best starts of his professional career - tossing the first nine-inning complete game shutout in regular season franchise history in the Titans' 6-0 victory over the New Jersey Jackals on Friday. The lefty allowed just four hits in the win, walking two, hitting one, and striking out a career-best 13 opposing hitters. Also in the victory, Larson tossed an immaculate inning - striking out the side on nine pitches.

Overall, the 6-foot-7 lefty has tossed to a 3-2 record in 2024 and a 3.50 ERA - which ranks just outside the top 10 in the league. Larson has worked the second-most innings at 46.1 through seven starts - allowing 18 earned runs while walking just ten - and is tied for third with 46 punchouts.

In 23 appearances (18 starts, five in relief) in 2023, Larson went 8-8 with a 4.29 ERA over 121.2 innings. Becoming a force within the rotation, the southpaw struck out 94 hitters and walked just 29. Named an all-star, he tossed two complete games and had a streak of 21 innings without walking a batter spanning a total of four starts.

In 2022, Larson went 6-5 with a 2.30 ERA in 35 appearances (two starts, 33 in relief) over 54.2 innings of work. He also tossed a clean inning in game two of the FLDS in Quebec, striking out a pair.

Hailing from San Diego, California, Larson pitched to a 2-5 record, with a 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings in relief for the Pioneer League's Great Falls Voyageurs in 2021 - after completing his collegiate career at Central Oklahoma.

Larson becomes the second Titans pitcher to win the weekly award, joining Evan Grills, who was tabbed for the same honour in July of 2022.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.