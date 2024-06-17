FL Recap

OTTERS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER, TAKE SERIES VS. MINERS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Evansville Otters outscored the Sussex County Miners 8-3 in a doubleheader sweep on Father's Day at Skylands Stadium.

The Otters (13-20) have won their last three series, including their last two on the road. In the first game, Evansville scored first against the Miners (11-21) on an RBI groundout from DH Anthony Carlaco in the second inning. LF Randy Bednar doubled the Otters' lead in the third with a solo home run. The Miners were able to load the bases in the fourth, but could only manage one run on a play in the infield. The Otters took the run back in the sixth, ultimately taking the game by a final of 3-1. RHP Parker Brahams only allowed three hits in the win for Evansville, while RHP Michael McAvene picked up his second save. RHP Tyler Thornton took the loss for Sussex County.

In the second game, the Miners struck first with a two-run single in the third. Bednar cut the score down to 2-1 with his second home run of the day, launching it over the left-center field wall. The Otters managed to tie the game in the fifth inning on a Sussex County error, but the score would remain tied through the seventh inning, forcing the game into extras. In the eighth, 3B Jomar Reyes gave the Otters a 4-2 lead with his two-run single. Calarco then singled to stretch the lead to 5-2, setting up McAvene to make his third save of the year and his second of the day. RHP John Beymer got the win after throwing two no-hit innings in relief, while RHP Tyler Luneke got the loss.

The Otters will head back to Bosse Field to host a series with the Schaumburg Boomers, beginning on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Miners will move on to host the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday. First pitch for their series opener is set for 7:05 PM EDT.

BOOMERS WALK OFF WILD THINGS TO KEEP PACE IN WEST

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers walked off the Washington Wild Things in a slugfest on Sunday at Wintrust Field.

After dropping the first two games of the series, the Boomers (20-12) took back a game against the Wild Things (22-10) to stay within shouting distance of first place in the Frontier League West division. The first inning of the game was looking eerily similar to the first two games of the series, with Washington taking an early 2-0 lead by getting multiple men on base. The Boomers got a run back in the second on a single from LF Aaron Simmons to cut the lead in half, but Washington kept the pressure on by scoring two more in the fourth. The Boomers would answer back for another run in the bottom of the inning, but again Washington's offense kept rolling. The theme of the game was just that until the seventh when Schaumburg was able to come within one in the seventh and then tie the game in the eighth, thanks to homers from Simmons and 3B Christian Fedko. The momentum shifted back towards the visitors when they took a one-run lead in the ninth, giving way to a close finish. 1B Kyle Fitzgerald tied the game with a solo bomb with one out, giving way to Simmons to hit another home run for a walk-off win. Simmons and Fedko finished with a combined three home runs, eight RBIs, and six hits. RHP Jake Joyce got the win in relief for Schaumburg while RHP Gyeongju Kim took the loss after blowing the save opportunity in the ninth.

The Boomers will travel to Evansville for their next series, facing the Otters on Tuesday at 7:35 PM EDT. The Wild Things will head back home to Washington as the Gateway Grizzlies come to town. First pitch of their series opener on Tuesday is set for 7:05 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES ERROR COSTS THEM SERIES AGAINST BOLTS

SAUGET, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts took the series finale against the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday by a final score of 3-2.

The ThunderBolts (15-19) took a significant series against a top-four team in the Frontier League West division in the Grizzlies (18-15). The Grizzlies broke open the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning, but a two-run homer from CF Kingston Liniak tied the game in the fourth; the home run was Liniak's third this season. Both sides then exchanged zeroes throughout the game, heading into the ninth with a 2-2 tie. With two outs and two men on in the top half of the inning, 3B Garrett Broussard hit a groundball to first that was kicked, allowing him to reach base while the go-ahead run came across to score. RHP Tyler LaPorte was then able to retire the Grizzlies in order in the last of the ninth to secure his second save of the season. RHP Kyle Potthoff got the win in relief for Windy City while RHP Lukas Veinbergs took the loss.

The ThunderBolts will return home for their next series against the Florence Y'alls. First pitch for Tuesday's opener is at 7:35 PM EDT. The Grizzlies will try to get back on track when they visit the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM EDT.

CAPITALES FINISH SWEEP OF KNOCKOUTS FOR EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN

QUEBEC CITY, CAN. - The Québec Capitales took a 7-2 win in the series finale Sunday against the New England Knockouts to complete the sweep at Stade Canac.

After initially struggling in the first couple weeks of the season, the Capitales (20-13) now sit just two games back from first place in the Frontier League East division. Québec took an early lead against the Knockouts (11-21) in the second inning on a double from C Anthony Quirion. CF Jonathan Lacroix added on with his own RBI double immediately after to make it 2-0. The Capitales would pile on three more runs in the third, including another RBI from Quirion, to give themselves a 5-0 advantage. New England was able to steal a run back in the fourth, but a solo home run from 3B Fransisco Hernandez put the Québec lead at 6-1. The Capitales and Knockouts would exchange another run before RHP Frank Moscatiello closed things would with a scoreless ninth inning. RHP Sam Ryan got the win for the Capitales while RHP Casey Bargo took the loss for New England.

The Capitales will hit the road for their next series on Tuesday against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch is at 6:30 PM EDT. The Knockouts will travel back to Campanelli Stadium to begin their next series with the Ottawa Titans. First pitch for their series opener on Tuesday is at 6:30 PM EDT.

AIGLES POST 13 RUNS TO TAKE SERIES FROM TRI-CITY

TROIS-RIVIERES, CAN. - The Trois-Rivières Aigles pounced on the Tri-City ValleyCats, taking the series with a 13-7 victory on Sunday at Stade Quillorama.

After losing the first game on Friday, the Aigles (17-15) came back to win the series at home, and compiled 13 runs on 15 hits to take the finale. After taking a 1-0 on an RBI single from 1B Dalton Combs, the Aigles fell behind the ValleyCats (16-17) in the second inning by one, before Tri-City made it 3-1 in the third. Trois-Rivières was able to tie the game in the third when 3B Luis Curbelo sent a two-run blast into the seats. The power surge continued in the fifth, with Combs making it 5-3 with his fifth big fly of the season. The Aigles posted three more runs in the inning to increase the lead to 8-3, then adding two more runs both in the sixth and eighth innings, including another homer from Combs. Leading by eight in the ninth, the Aigles gave up two runs but the ValleyCats had their night ended with a dropped third strike. RHP Jessen Therrien got his third win of the season for Trois-Rivières while RHP Easton Klein took the loss for Tri-City.

The Aigles will head to New Jersey for a series with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT. The ValleyCats will head back to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday to begin a series with the Québec Capitales. First pitch for that series is set for 6:30 PM EDT.

TITANS BLAST JACKALS TO COMPLETE SWEEP

OTTAWA, CAN. - The Ottawa Titans handed the New Jersey Jackals their eighth consecutive loss on Sunday, completing the series sweep with a 13-1 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans (17-15) outscored the Jackals (11-22) 23-4 in their weekend series at Titan Stadium, including only surrendering one run in the finale. This game belonged to Ottawa from the get-go, with the home side taking a 2-0 in the first inning on a two-run single from SS Michael Fuhrman. The Jackals would get one back in the top of the second, but the Titans created some breathing room with a six-run second inning in which they sent 10 players to the plate. The lead was compounded in the fourth inning, with the Titans posting five more runs to make it 13-1. 1B Jason Dicochea had a three-run homer in the game and was one of four Titans to register multiple RBIs. RHP Scott Prins earned his first win of the season after only allowing one run in his six-inning start. LHP Wilfredo Valenzuela took the loss for New Jersey.

The Titans return to action on Tuesday night at 6:30 PM EDT from Campanelli Stadium as they begin a series with the New England Knockouts. The Jackals will return to Hinchcliffe Stadium on Tuesday to host the New York Boulders, beginning at 6:35 PM EDT.

BOULDERS SCORE EARLY, TAKE SERIES FROM JOLIET

PONOMA, NY - The New York Boulders took the series against the Joliet Slammers with a 7-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at Clover Stadium.

After falling behind to the Slammers (14-19) in the first inning, New York (21-10) was able to score seven straight runs to hand them the series loss. LF David Vinsky began the comeback effort in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to center field, cutting the Slammer lead to one. In the second, 2B Nick Gotta tied the game with an RBI single up the middle, with SS Austin Dennis following with an RBI knock of his own to give the Boulders a 3-2 lead. New York continued to score in the third, padding the lead with three more runs before Vinsky sealed the game with another RBI single in the eighth. LHP Mitchell Senger got the win for the Boulders after only giving up two runs (neither of them earned) in six complete innings. RHP Zac Westcott took the loss for the Slammers after giving up six runs in his five-inning start.

The Boulders will travel to New Jersey for their next series, taking on the Jackals on Tuesday at 6:35 PM EDT. The Slammer will head to Ohio on Tuesday to take on the Lake Erie Crushers, beginning at 7:05 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS BLANK CRUSHERS IN FINALE

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls were able to avoid the sweep by shutting out the Lake Erie Crushers 7-0 on Sunday at Thomas More Stadium.

The Y'alls (11-20) were able to limit the red-hot Crushers (22-11) offense to just five hits, only two of which were for extra bases. Florence gave itself some cushioning in the first inning on the strength of DH Craig Massey's two-run double that opened the scoring. RF TJ Reeves then blasted a two-run homer to double the Y'alls' lead at 4-0. Reeves continued to show his new-found "dad strength" in the fifth inning, registering his third RBI on a base hit up the middle to make it 5-0. LF Stephen Hrustich added on with a solo blast in the sixth. The Y'alls finally finished their offensive output later in the inning with a bases-loaded walk. Rookie left-hander Randy Abshier dazzled in his professional debut, striking out six across six scoreless frames while only allowing three hits. RHP Matt Mulhearn took the loss for Lake Erie.

The Y'alls will be in Crestwood on Tuesday to begin a series with the ThunderBolts at 7:35 PM EDT. The Crushers will return home to host the Joliet Slammers on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

