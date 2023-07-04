Grant Kipp Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced yesterday that Pelicans' starting pitcher Grant Kipp has won the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week following his start on Wednesday against the Charleston RiverDogs. It's the second weekly award for a Pelicans player this season.

In the series opener against Charleston, Kipp tossed a perfect five innings with seven strikeouts. The Pelicans took a perfect game into the eighth inning.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Cubs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after graduating from Yale.

