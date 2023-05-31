Grant Anderson Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

May 31, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Grant Anderson made his MLB debut on May 30th with the Texas Rangers in Detroit.

In his debut, Anderson was historic, pitching 2.2 innings out of the bullpen, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters while not walking any.

Anderson became the first reliever in Rangers history to strike out seven in his debut and came within one strikeout of the MLB record for most reliever whiffs in a debut.

The Beaumont, Texas native joined the RoughRiders initially in 2021, making 20 appearances out of the bullpen with a 6.91 ERA. He then returned in 2022, dominating over 39 outings with a 5-0 record, a 2.80 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 54.2 innings.

Anderson was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock at the end of the 2022 season, but came back to Frisco to begin 2023, making four appearances with a 2.70 ERA. In 63 games with the RoughRiders, he went 8-1 with a 4.06 ERA, striking out 110 batters over 88.2 innings to just 32 walks.

The righty went 1-0 with a 3.80 ERA with Triple-A Round Rock before getting the call this season.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 21st round of the 2018 draft out of McNeese State, but was traded to the Rangers on April 2nd, 2019 in exchange for former RoughRiders pitcher Connor Sadzeck.

He becomes the 11th former McNeese State player to make his MLB debut and the first since Jace Peterson in 2014.

Anderson becomes the 192nd former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the third member of the Road to the Show presented by Herman Marshall Whiskey in 2023, joining pitchers Mason Englert and Cody Bradford.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 31, 2023

Grant Anderson Makes MLB Debut with Rangers - Frisco RoughRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.