Drillers to Host Travelers in Key First-Half Showdown

The Tulsa Drillers will open their most important home stand of the season on Tuesday, June 6 at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series that could determine the first-half champion in the Texas League's North Division. The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday, June 11.

Four of the six games in the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the two exceptions being the game on Wednesday, June 7 and the finale on Sunday, June 11. The Wednesday game will start at 12:05 p.m. while the Sunday game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Either the Drillers or Travelers have occupied first place in the division since the first day of the season.

The two teams have met for one previous series this year with the Travelers winning four out of six games in North Little Rock at the end of April. These six games will mark the final games between the teams in the first half of the season which will end on June 25. The first-half division winner will clinch their spot in the 2023 Texas League playoffs.

The promotion schedule for the six games will be highlighted by our annual Mickey Mantle Night on Saturday, June 10. The first 2,000 fans will receive commemorative rings that recognize Mantle's record for most all-time, World Series home runs. In addition, the game on Saturday will be followed by a Fireworks Show.

Friday Night Fireworks will headline the game on Friday, June 9.

Other promotions will include T-Town Tuesday on June 6 with $3 general admission tickets and $3 brats, popcorn and souvenir sodas. Tickets within the seating bowl will be just $9.18 each.

Wednesday, June 7 will be the final weekday, afternoon game at ONEOK Field until September. June 8 will be a $2 Thursday and will feature one of the season's top giveaways as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Drillers Bluetooth speaker. Bud, Bud Lights, sodas and hot dogs will all be on sale for just $2 each.

The series will conclude on Sunday, June 11 with Kids Eat Free Day and an Oily the Oiler Color Changing Cup giveaway to the first 500 kids, ages 14 and under. Prior to the game, there will be a PSO Youth Skills Clinic with the Drillers players, and after the game, young fans will be able to run the bases courtesy of Wheels and Thrills.

A complete list of promotions with descriptions for the six games against the Travelers is below.

Individual tickets for all games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 6-11 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, June 6 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

COX T-TOWN TUESDAY

It's another T-Town Tuesday at ONEOK Field as fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each, while every ticket in the seating bowl is discounted to $9.18 each. In addition, fans can also enjoy $3 brats, popcorn and souvenirs sodas throughout the game! We will also be celebrating the future OK POP Museum! COX T-Town Tuesday is made possible by TulsaRecycles.com, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat.

HAPPY HALF HOUR

Every game this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy a Happy Half Hour for 30 minutes after the gates open with $4 16 oz. domestic beers at the main concession stands and $6 High Noons at all stadium bars!

GOODWILL TUESDAY

Every Tuesday this season, stop by the Goodwill Industries of Tulsa booth to pick up a reusable bag. Fans who fill their bags with items and donate them at select Tulsa area Goodwill donation centers on specified dates, will receive free, flex ticket vouchers for future 2023 Drillers games (while supplies last).

Wednesday, June 7 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m./ Gates Open 10:30 a.m. (Union Home Mortgage 1B Gate) 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL / SUPER SPLASH DAY

It's your last chance until September to enjoy some weekday baseball presented by Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal. Come cool off at ONEOK Field as kids can enjoy FREE water-themed fun at our splash pad and water slides!

Thursday, June 8 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

MY41 $2 THURSDAY

Get your weekend started early with $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs on $2 Thursday at ONEOK Field! Fans, ages 21 and over, can enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Light that will be served behind home plate, in the right field concourse and at The Backyard on the third base concourse. The $2 sodas and hot dogs will be served at any of the main and outfield concession stands. We will also have Singo in The Backyard for fans 21 and over. It is all made possible by Challenger Sports Complex, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

DRILLERS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Bluetooth Speaker courtesy of Challenger Sports Complex.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT

To say thanks to all the hard-working teachers, every teacher who shows their school ID at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office will receive up to two FREE Field Reserved tickets compliments of Oklahoma Central Credit Union.

Friday, June 9 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

We kick off the weekend with the first of two consecutive nights of outstanding Fireworks displays at ONEOK Field, presented by the Muscogee Nation, FOX23 and K95.5.

MUSCOGEE NATION NIGHT

The Drillers will be wearing special Muscogee Nation jerseys that highlight the tribe's heritage. Fans can purchase these game-worn, autographed jerseys in a silent auction that will take place during the game at a table located next to the Team Store. The auction will begin when the gates open and close at the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning with proceeds benefiting a Muscogee Nation charity.

Saturday, June 10 First Pitch at 7:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY MICKEY MANTLE WORLD SERIES HOME RUN KING RINGS / FIREWORKS

It's our 11th annual tribute to one of Oklahoma's favorite sons and one of baseball's greatest players of all time, Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans to enter with paid admissions through the Union Home Mortgage First Base, Oil Derrick or Greenwood/Osage Casino Entrances will receive a commemorative ring that honors Mantle as the all-time World Series home run leader with 18 across 12 World Series appearances! Mickey's sons, David and Danny Mantle, will also be in attendance to visit with fans and throw the first pitch. In addition, a post-game Fireworks Show has been added to make the night even bigger! Mickey Mantle Night Rings are courtesy of Central Bank, NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz. The Fireworks Show will be presented by H.F. Sinclair.

Sunday, June 11 First Pitch at 1:05 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Union Home Mortgage 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with another Kids Eat Free Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and can run the bases after the game, courtesy of Wheels and Thrills. Kids Eat Free Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

OILY COLOR CHANGING CUP GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, ages 14 and under, who enter through the Union Home Mortgage, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive an Oily Color Changing Cup courtesy of Ferguson Kia!

PSO YOUTH BASEBALL SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the PSO Youth Baseball Skills Clinic. The Union Home Mortgage First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field to learn baseball skills from the Drillers, compliments of PSO. All other gates will open at 12:00 PM.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR SERIES

Following the Drillers game, fans will want to stick around and watch local high school seniors wear their school uniform one last time as they compete in a free North vs. South all-star game.

