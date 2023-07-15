Grand Rapids Re-Signs Trenton Bliss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday re-signed forward Trenton Bliss to a one-year contract for the 2023-24 season.

Bliss has seen action in 33 games with the Griffins since the 2021-22 campaign, making his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars. During the 2022-23 season, the 25-year-old accumulated four points (1-3-4) in 30 games with the Griffins and added 40 points (16-24-40) and a plus-27 rating in 38 regular-season games for the Toledo Walleye (ECHL). The Appleton, Wisc., native registered 14 points (5-9-14) in 13 games with the Walleye during the 2023 postseason, reaching the ECHL's Western Conference Finals. Bliss was named the ECHL Rookie of the Month in January when he enjoyed 18 points (7-11-18) in 13 appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Bliss spent four seasons at Michigan Tech University and served as its alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. With the Huskies from 2018-22, Bliss tallied 42 goals, 65 assists and a plus-14 rating in 138 contests. The 6-foot-1 forward competed with the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL during his junior career from 2016-18, collecting 56 points (21-35-56) in 84 games. Bliss also played high school hockey in Wisconsin for Appleton from 2012-16 and posted 1.93 points-per-game, scoring 174 times (91-83-174) in just 90 contests.

The Griffins will begin the 2023-24 season at Van Andel Arena on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles.

