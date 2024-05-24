Grand Rapids Gold's Steve Jbara Named Team Executive of the Year; Team Wins President's Choice Award

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have been awarded the 2023-24 NBA G League President's Choice Award. Additionally, the team's Owner and President, Steve Jbara, has been named the 2023-24 NBA G League Executive of the Year.

The Gold are now one of only three teams in the NBA G League to receive the President's Choice Award, which is chosen by NBA G League president, Shareef Abdur-Rahim. This award recognizes the team that demonstrates excellence in business performance across key areas of focus.

The Team Executive of the Year Award was selected by a vote among the league's team presidents.

"Being nominated among such a talented group of peers is an incredible honor in itself," said Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara. "This recognition is not just a reflection of my efforts but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team staff. Their unwavering commitment to this team has been instrumental in our success. I am deeply grateful for their support and proud to share this achievement with each and every one of them. I also want to extend my thanks to the city of Grand Rapids and our NBA affiliate, the Denver Nuggets, for their constant support and partnership."

