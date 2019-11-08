Grand Junction Releases 2020 Schedule

The Grand Junction Rockies have announced and released its schedule for the 2020 season.

The Rockies will start the 2020 season with a three-game series against the Orem Owlz beginning June 19th. Grand Junction will once again be home for the Fourth of July with a homestand against the Rocky Mountain Vibes from July 4th to July 6th.

There are currently six dates scheduled for fireworks. All game times and fireworks dates are tentative and subject to change.

Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020 season. For more information, call our office at 970-255-7625.

