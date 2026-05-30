GOT 'EM! Drone POV of Harris Sack

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







Drone POV: Sack edition

Battlehawks notch their fourth sack of the night on Austin Reed.

#ufl #highlight #football







United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.