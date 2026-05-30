GOT 'EM! Drone POV of Harris Sack
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video
Drone POV: Sack edition
Battlehawks notch their fourth sack of the night on Austin Reed.
#ufl #highlight #football
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