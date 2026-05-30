UFL St. Louis Battlehawks

GOT 'EM! Drone POV of Harris Sack

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video


Drone POV: Sack edition

Battlehawks notch their fourth sack of the night on Austin Reed.

#ufl #highlight #football

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United Football League Stories from May 29, 2026


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