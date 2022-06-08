Gomez Hits Two Home Runs, AquaSox Win 7-1

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Dariel Gomez hit his Northwest League leading 10th and 11th home runs as the Everett AquaSox (22-29) won the series opener, defeated the Hillsboro Hops (26-24), 7-1.

The AquaSox got on the board early as Gomez followed up an Alberto Rodriguez two-out single with his first home run of the game to give the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Catcher Andy Thomas led off the fourth inning with a solo home run, his fourth of the season and the lead was 3-0. The AquaSox would add on one more run in the inning when Spencer Packard singled into right field, driving home Victor Labrada for a 4-0 score. Gomez hit his second home run of the game in the top of the fifth inning to increase the lead to 5-0.

Hillsboro scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Adrian del Castillo hit a home run over the center field wall to make it a 5-1 game.

The AquaSox would go on to add two late insurance runs. Justin Lavey scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Gomez scored the game's final run when Thomas doubled in the ninth inning for the 7-1 score.

Gomez finished the game three-for-five with two home runs, three runs and three RBI. He has now hit seven home runs in his last 43 at bats after starting off the season with four home runs in his first 110 at bats. Thomas also finished the game three for five with a home run, a double, one run and two RBI. Thomas also moved atop the league lead with a .397 on base percentage. Labrada reached base four times with three infield singles and a walk. He also added a stolen base and scored a run. Packard was two for five with an RBI and is currently tied for second in the league with a .392 on base percentage.

Starting pitcher Prelander Berroa threw four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Berroa lowered his season ERA to 2.18. Mike Mokma, Leon Hunter Jr. and Brendan McGuigan combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief.

Game two of the six game series is scheduled for Wednesday June 8. RHP Michael Flynn (0-1 9.00 ERA) will make his third appearance of the season for the AquaSox while RHP Luke Albright (3-1 3.21 ERA) will be making his 10th start of the season for Hillsboro. All of the action can be heard on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO, the first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:50 p.m.

