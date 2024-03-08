Goldeyes Trade for Frontier League Reliever

March 8, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the acquisition and signing Friday of right-handed pitcher Ryder Yakel.

Yakel (pronounced YAY-kel) was obtained from the Frontier League's New York Boulders in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 26-year-old appeared in 23 games for the Boulders last season, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.60 earned run average and one save.

A native of Garden City, Kansas, Yakel has compiled a 5-1 record with a 4.75 ERA in 63 appearances over three professional campaigns - all in the Frontier League.

"Ryder is a guy who has been a consistent arm in the Frontier League and was hungry for an opportunity to jump to the American Association," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "You will probably see him as a multi-inning reliever and someone who bridges from the starter to our later inning guys. His role will be an important one and I love that he's hungry and focused on being a big piece for us this season."

Winnipeg now has 16 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.