All-New Lake Country Dockettes Dance Team Launched

March 8, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The Lake Country DockHounds have announced the formation of a new dance team, the Dockettes presented by Bubbl'r , that will entertain fans throughout the 2024 baseball season.

"We are excited to bring our fans a new form of entertainment to DockHounds games this season," stated Bryan Giese, Marketing and Communications Director for the Lake Country DockHounds. "Having the team at games will bring a new level of energy to our fan experience, as well as give a new audience something to get excited about."

This dynamic group of dancers is set to bring a fresh wave of energy and creativity to DockHounds games this year. Comprising talented individuals with diverse backgrounds in jazz, hip hop, cheer and pom experiences, the Dockettes Dance Team is all about celebrating the joy of movement and entertainment.

"I am very excited to bring this opportunity to dancers in the area that are looking to showcase their talents at DockHounds games this summer," states Kelley Harland, Team Coordinator and Dockettes dancer. "Our goal is to energize the crowd while igniting the spirit of the already dynamic atmosphere of DockHounds baseball games."

The team is in search of additional members to round out the 2024 roster. Open tryouts for women 18 years of age and older will be held on April 7th, 2024, at Blue Rose Dance Studio in Pewaukee. Tryouts will begin at 4pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.