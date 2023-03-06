Goldeyes Swing Several Trades, Sign Infielder Armstrong

March 6, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions Monday as the club continues to assemble its roster for the upcoming American Association season.

Infielder Andy Armstrong has been acquired from the Frontier League's Evansville Otters in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jhon Vargas, and has signed with the Goldeyes for 2023.

Armstrong spent the 2022 campaign with Evansville after making his professional debut with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2021. The native of Coos Bay, Oregon has compiled a .247 batting average with two home runs and 52 runs batted in over his first two seasons as a pro. The 25-year-old Armstrong played five seasons at Oregon State University (Corvallis, Oregon).

Manager Greg Tagert said that he's "very excited to bring Armstrong to the Goldeyes. He comes out of an elite college program at Oregon State and has competed at a high level the last two years as a professional. He plays multiple infield positions and has the ability to continue to grow offensively."

Vargas posted a 5-3 win-loss record with a 4.78 earned run average in 36 appearances for the Goldeyes in 2022, his first professional season.

In another move, Winnipeg traded right-handed pitcher Freisis Adames and left-handed pitcher Alex Hart to the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League for left-handed pitcher Robert Klinchock.

Klinchock went 5-2 with a 4.60 ERA in two seasons with Sussex County. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2019, pitching at two different levels in their system that year.

Adames, a former Milwaukee Brewers' farmhand, posted an 8-4 record for the Goldeyes in 2022 with a 5.07 ERA. Hart made his professional debut with Winnipeg in late July and went 0-2 with a 7.78 ERA in eight appearances, including six starts.

First baseman Jacob Bockelie is headed to the Goldeyes from the American Association's Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for a player to be named later.

Bockelie split the 2022 season between Cleburne and Fargo-Moorhead, batting .239 with eight home runs and 33 driven in.

Finally, third baseman Ian Sagdal has informed the club of his intention to retire from professional baseball and has been released. Sagdal hit .317 with 29 doubles, six home runs, and 69 RBIs for the Goldeyes last season.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Andy Armstrong

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Tra Holmes

IF/OF Jordan Howard

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

C Jackson Smith

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 6, 2023

Goldeyes Swing Several Trades, Sign Infielder Armstrong - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.