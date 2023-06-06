Goldeyes Snap Streak With Win Over Dogs

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-13) used a six-run second inning and went on to defeat the Chicago Dogs (14-8) 7-5 on Tuesday night at Shaw Park. With the win, the Goldeyes six-game losing streak came to an end while the Dogs have lost four straight.

Each team tallied a run in the first. In the second, Winnipeg left fielder Najee Gaskins started the fun with a one-out single. Second baseman Brynn Martinez and center fielder Tra Holmes followed with walks. Then it was third baseman Dayson Croes who had already extended his hitting streak to 19 with a first inning double but this time came up and delivered a two-run go-ahead single which made it 3-1. Croes in back-to-back games has a two-run bases loaded single. After Croes, shortstop Andy Armstrong chopped a run-producing single into right field giving the Goldeyes a 4-1 lead. That hit moved Croes to third and set up right fielder Max Murphy (7). Max belted a 2-0 pitch from Chicago right-hander Tyler Palm (4-1) over the center field wall for a three-run clout giving Winnipeg a 7-1 advantage. The seven homers for Murphy are tops on the club, four of them have come against Chicago.

The Dogs would chip away with two runs in the second on a single by third baseman Cody Bohanek while adding a run in the fourth. In the fifth, The American Association Player of the Month for May Josh Altmann (9) hit a solo homer to left which made it 7-5 Winnipeg.

Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa (2-2) allowed 12 hits over five innings. He gave up five runs (all earned), walked one and struck out two. Palm was the Pitcher of the Month for May in the American Association issued seven runs (all earned) over five innings. He gave up eight hits, three walks, and fanned five. In his two starts against Winnipeg, Palm has surrendered nine runs over seven innings (9.00 ERA), yet coming into the game had a league-best 1.13 ERA.

The Winnipeg bullpen which had an ERA of 11.12 during the six-game losing streak pitched four scoreless innings. Brandon Marklund, Robert Klinchock, and Samuel Adames (3) held the Dogs at bay. Adames pitched a perfect ninth inning for the save which included a strikeout.

Chicago and Winnipeg meet on Wednesday morning at 11:00. Left-hander Trevor Lane (1-0) will start for the Dogs against the Goldeyes right-hander Marc-André Habeck (0-0) who will "open" the game before giving way to left-hander Travis Seabrooke (1-1).

GOLDEYES SCALES

It was Winnipeg's first win against Chicago this season. The Dogs lead the series 3-1.

Bourassa, Markland, and Seabrooke will leave next week for Argentina to participate in the Pan American Qualifying Games for Team Canada.

Winnipeg is 7-3 at home this season.

All the Goldeyes in the lineup reached base safely. Eight-of-the-nine had hits.

Croes is 32-79 (.405) with a homer and 16 RBI's during his hitting streak.

Murphy had four runs batted in in a game for the second time this season - both against Chicago.

Martinez has reached base safely in his last 12 games.

Sherman Graves in his first game with Winnipeg after signing on Tuesday morning was 1-4 with a single. He was the designated hitter. Graves split time in the American Association last year with Lincoln and Gary but never made it to Winnipeg. This is his first time ever anywhere in Canada.

